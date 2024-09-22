Yankees vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 22

Odds updated as of 11:11 a.m.

The New York Yankees are among the MLB squads busy on Sunday, up against the Oakland Athletics.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup.

Yankees vs Athletics Game Info

New York Yankees (91-64) vs. Oakland Athletics (67-88)

Date: Sunday, September 22, 2024

Sunday, September 22, 2024 Time: 4:07 p.m. ET

4:07 p.m. ET Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum -- Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum -- Oakland, California Coverage: NBCS-CA

Yankees vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-180) | OAK: (+152)

NYY: (-180) | OAK: (+152) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (-102) | OAK: +1.5 (-118)

NYY: -1.5 (-102) | OAK: +1.5 (-118) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Yankees vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Gil (Yankees) - 14-6, 3.14 ERA vs Joey Estes (Athletics) - 7-8, 4.78 ERA

The probable starters are Luis Gil (14-6) for the Yankees and Joey Estes (7-8) for the Athletics. Gil's team is 14-12-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Gil's team has won 61.9% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (13-8). When Estes starts, the Athletics have gone 13-9-0 against the spread. The Athletics have an 8-11 record in Estes' 19 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Yankees vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (57.5%)

Yankees vs Athletics Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Yankees vs. Athletics reveal New York as the favorite (-180) and Oakland as the underdog (+152) despite being the home team.

Yankees vs Athletics Spread

The Yankees are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Yankees are -102 to cover, and the Athletics are -118.

Yankees vs Athletics Over/Under

Yankees versus Athletics on Sept. 22 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Yankees have come away with 70 wins in the 122 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season New York has been victorious 28 times in 45 chances when named as a favorite of at least -180 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over in 80 of their 152 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Yankees have an against the spread mark of 75-77-0 in 152 games with a line this season.

The Athletics have won 39.6% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (53-81).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +152 or longer, Oakland has gone 17-31 (35.4%).

The Athletics have played in 154 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 72 times (72-80-2).

The Athletics have an 82-72-0 record ATS this season (covering 53.2% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York with 174 hits and an OBP of .456, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .688. He's batting .321.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks third in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Juan Soto is batting .288 with 31 doubles, four triples, 40 home runs and 124 walks, while slugging .575 with an on-base percentage of .418.

His batting average ranks 16th among qualified players, his on-base percentage second, and his slugging percentage fourth.

Soto heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .429 with three doubles, a home run, five walks and three RBI.

Jazz Chisholm has collected 138 base hits, an OBP of .326 and a slugging percentage of .434 this season.

Anthony Volpe has 12 home runs, 59 RBI and a batting average of .248 this season.

Volpe takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker has racked up an on-base percentage of .370, a slugging percentage of .575, and has 155 hits, all club-bests for the Athletics (while batting .299).

Including all the qualifying players in the majors, his batting average is eighth, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is fourth in slugging.

JJ Bleday has 43 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 65 walks while hitting .245. He's slugging .448 with an on-base percentage of .327.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 89th in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging percentage.

Lawrence Butler is hitting .269 with 23 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 33 walks.

Shea Langeliers is batting .224 with 17 doubles, two triples, 28 home runs and 37 walks.

Yankees vs Athletics Head to Head

9/21/2024: 10-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

10-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 9/20/2024: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 4/25/2024: 3-1 OAK (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

3-1 OAK (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 4/24/2024: 7-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

7-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 4/23/2024: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 4/22/2024: 2-0 OAK (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

2-0 OAK (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 6/29/2023: 10-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

10-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 6/28/2023: 11-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

11-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/27/2023: 2-1 OAK (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

2-1 OAK (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/10/2023: 11-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.