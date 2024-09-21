Yankees vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 21

Odds updated as of 4:14 p.m.

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the New York Yankees and the Oakland Athletics.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Yankees vs Athletics Game Info

New York Yankees (90-64) vs. Oakland Athletics (67-87)

Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024

Saturday, September 21, 2024 Time: 9:07 p.m. ET

9:07 p.m. ET Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum -- Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum -- Oakland, California Coverage: YES

Yankees vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-176) | OAK: (+148)

NYY: (-176) | OAK: (+148) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (-108) | OAK: +1.5 (-111)

NYY: -1.5 (-108) | OAK: +1.5 (-111) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Yankees vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodón (Yankees) - 15-9, 4.12 ERA vs JP Sears (Athletics) - 11-11, 4.24 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Carlos Rodon (15-9) to the mound, while JP Sears (11-11) will get the nod for the Athletics. When Rodon starts, his team is 16-14-0 against the spread this season. Rodon's team has a record of 16-9 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Athletics have gone 18-12-0 against the spread when Sears starts. The Athletics are 10-15 in Sears' 25 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Yankees vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (56.9%)

Yankees vs Athletics Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Yankees vs. Athletics reveal New York as the favorite (-176) and Oakland as the underdog (+148) despite being the home team.

Yankees vs Athletics Spread

The Yankees are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Yankees are -108 to cover, and the Athletics are -111.

Yankees vs Athletics Over/Under

The over/under for the Yankees versus Athletics game on Sept. 21 has been set at 8, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Yankees vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Yankees have come away with 69 wins in the 121 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season New York has been victorious 27 times in 44 chances when named as a favorite of at least -176 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over in 79 of their 151 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Yankees are 74-77-0 against the spread in their 151 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Athletics have won 39.8% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (53-80).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +148 or longer, Oakland has gone 19-34 (35.8%).

The Athletics have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 71 times this season for a 71-80-2 record against the over/under.

The Athletics have gone 82-71-0 against the spread this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge has 172 hits and an OBP of .454 to go with a slugging percentage of .683. All three of those stats are tops among New York hitters this season. He has a .319 batting average, as well.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks third in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Juan Soto is hitting .288 with 31 doubles, four triples, 40 home runs and 124 walks. He's slugging .577 with an on-base percentage of .419.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 17th, his on-base percentage second, and his slugging percentage fifth.

Jazz Chisholm has collected 138 base hits, an OBP of .326 and a slugging percentage of .434 this season.

Anthony Volpe is batting .248 with a .295 OBP and 57 RBI for New York this season.

Volpe enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with two RBI.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker has put up a team-best OBP (.373) and slugging percentage (.580), and paces the Athletics in hits (155, while batting .302).

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average places him sixth, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is fourth in slugging.

JJ Bleday is batting .246 with 43 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 65 walks. He's slugging .450 with an on-base percentage of .329.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 88th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage and 45th in slugging percentage.

Lawrence Butler has 23 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 33 walks while batting .268.

Shea Langeliers is batting .220 with 16 doubles, two triples, 28 home runs and 36 walks.

Yankees vs Athletics Head to Head

9/20/2024: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 4/25/2024: 3-1 OAK (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

3-1 OAK (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 4/24/2024: 7-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

7-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 4/23/2024: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 4/22/2024: 2-0 OAK (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

2-0 OAK (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 6/29/2023: 10-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

10-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 6/28/2023: 11-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

11-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/27/2023: 2-1 OAK (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

2-1 OAK (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/10/2023: 11-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

11-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 5/9/2023: 10-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

