Yankees vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 28

The New York Yankees versus the Athletics is on the MLB schedule for Saturday.

Yankees vs Athletics Game Info

New York Yankees (47-34) vs. Athletics (33-51)

Date: Saturday, June 28, 2025

Saturday, June 28, 2025 Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: YES and NBCS-CA

Yankees vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-295) | OAK: (+240)

NYY: (-295) | OAK: (+240) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (-152) | OAK: +1.5 (+126)

NYY: -1.5 (-152) | OAK: +1.5 (+126) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Yankees vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Clarke Schmidt (Yankees) - 4-3, 2.84 ERA vs JP Sears (Athletics) - 5-7, 5.44 ERA

The Yankees will give the ball to Clarke Schmidt (4-3, 2.84 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Athletics will turn to JP Sears (5-7, 5.44 ERA). Schmidt's team is 4-7-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Schmidt's team is 6-5 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Athletics have gone 8-8-0 ATS in Sears' 16 starts with a set spread. The Athletics have a 2-8 record in Sears' 10 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Yankees vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (60%)

Yankees vs Athletics Moneyline

The Yankees vs Athletics moneyline has the Yankees as a -295 favorite, while the Athletics are a +240 underdog on the road.

Yankees vs Athletics Spread

The Yankees are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Yankees are -152 to cover, while the Athletics are +126 to cover.

Yankees vs Athletics Over/Under

Yankees versus Athletics, on June 28, has an over/under of 9.5, with the over being -100 and the under -122.

Yankees vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Yankees have been chosen as favorites in 71 games this year and have walked away with the win 44 times (62%) in those games.

This year, the Yankees have won two of four games when listed as at least -295 or better on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have hit the over in 29 of their 80 games with a total this season.

The Yankees have posted a record of 37-43-0 against the spread this season.

The Athletics have put together a 22-41 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 34.9% of those games).

The Athletics have yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +240 or longer.

The Athletics have played in 83 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 43 times (43-37-3).

The Athletics have a 39-44-0 record ATS this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York with 108 hits and an OBP of .458, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .712. He's batting .358.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Cody Bellinger has 14 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 27 walks. He's batting .264 and slugging .444 with an on-base percentage of .326.

His batting average ranks 65th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 82nd, and his slugging percentage 64th.

Bellinger has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .318 with two doubles and an RBI.

Paul Goldschmidt has collected 82 base hits, an OBP of .346 and a slugging percentage of .429 this season.

Anthony Volpe has been key for New York with 65 hits, an OBP of .307 plus a slugging percentage of .417.

Athletics Player Leaders

Jacob Wilson has racked up an on-base percentage of .382 and a slugging percentage of .477. Both lead the Athletics. He's batting .341.

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, he ranks second in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage.

Brent Rooker has collected 89 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .271 while slugging .479 with an on-base percentage of .347.

His batting average ranks 55th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 54th, and he is 36th in slugging.

Tyler Soderstrom is batting .254 with 11 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 35 walks.

Lawrence Butler is batting .251 with 23 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 30 walks.

Yankees vs Athletics Head to Head

6/27/2025: 3-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

3-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 5/11/2025: 12-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

12-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/10/2025: 11-7 OAK (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

11-7 OAK (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/9/2025: 10-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

10-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/22/2024: 7-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

7-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 9/21/2024: 10-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

10-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 9/20/2024: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 4/25/2024: 3-1 OAK (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

3-1 OAK (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 4/24/2024: 7-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

7-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 4/23/2024: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

