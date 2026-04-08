Yankees vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 8

Odds updated as of 7:13 a.m.

The Wednesday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the New York Yankees and the Athletics.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Yankees vs Athletics Game Info

New York Yankees (8-2) vs. Athletics (3-7)

Date: Wednesday, April 8, 2026

Wednesday, April 8, 2026 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: Amazon Prime Video and NBCS-CA

Yankees vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-200) | OAK: (+168)

NYY: (-200) | OAK: (+168) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (-102) | OAK: +1.5 (-118)

NYY: -1.5 (-102) | OAK: +1.5 (-118) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Yankees vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Will Warren (Yankees) - 1-0, 2.70 ERA vs Luis Severino (Athletics) - 0-1, 6.48 ERA

The Yankees will give the nod to Will Warren (1-0, 2.70 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Athletics will counter with Luis Severino (0-1, 6.48 ERA). Warren has a record of 2-0-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Warren's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Severino has started two games with set spreads, and the Athletics went 1-1-0. The Athletics were the moneyline underdog for two Severino starts this season -- they lost both.

Yankees vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (63.1%)

Yankees vs Athletics Moneyline

The Yankees vs Athletics moneyline has the Yankees as a -200 favorite, while the Athletics are a +168 underdog on the road.

Yankees vs Athletics Spread

The Yankees are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Yankees are -102 to cover, while the Athletics are -118 to cover.

Yankees vs Athletics Over/Under

The Yankees-Athletics contest on April 8 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -105 and the under at -115.

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Yankees vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Yankees have been victorious in seven of the eight contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

The Yankees have been named as a favorite of -200 or more just one time this season and came away with a victory in that game.

The Yankees and their opponents have hit the over in three of their nine games with a total this season.

In nine games with a line this season, the Yankees have a mark of 8-1-0 against the spread.

The Athletics have won 25% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (2-6).

The Athletics have played as a moneyline underdog of +168 or longer in just two games this season, which they lost both.

The Athletics have played in 10 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total four times (4-6-0).

The Athletics have covered 50% of their games this season, going 5-5-0 ATS.

Yankees Player Leaders

Ben Rice has 11 hits and an OBP of .550, both of which are tops among New York hitters this season. He has a .379 batting average and a slugging percentage of .828.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks eighth in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Rice will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .400 with two doubles, three home runs, eight walks and eight RBIs.

Cody Bellinger is hitting .265 with a double, a triple, a home run and nine walks, while slugging .441 with an on-base percentage of .409.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 61st, his on-base percentage 24th, and his slugging percentage 67th.

Aaron Judge has collected nine base hits, an OBP of .326 and a slugging percentage of .500 this season.

Giancarlo Stanton leads New York in slugging percentage (.514) thanks to three extra-base hits.

Stanton has safely hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .286 with a double, two walks and five RBIs.

Athletics Player Leaders

Shea Langeliers has racked up 11 hits, a team-best for the Athletics. He's batting .275 and slugging .650 with an on-base percentage of .326.

Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, his batting average is 53rd, his on-base percentage ranks 88th, and he is 10th in slugging.

Max Muncy is slugging .538 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .308 with an on-base percentage of .325.

His batting average is 29th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 94th, and he is 30th in slugging.

Tyler Soderstrom is batting .243 with three doubles, a triple and five walks.

Lawrence Butler is hitting .185 with a double, a home run and three walks.

Yankees vs Athletics Head to Head

4/7/2026: 5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 6/29/2025: 12-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

12-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 6/28/2025: 7-0 OAK (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

7-0 OAK (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 6/27/2025: 3-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

3-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 5/11/2025: 12-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

12-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/10/2025: 11-7 OAK (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

11-7 OAK (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/9/2025: 10-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

10-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/22/2024: 7-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

7-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 9/21/2024: 10-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

10-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 9/20/2024: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

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