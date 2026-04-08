Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 8

Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 8, 2026

Wednesday, April 8, 2026 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ALT, KTVD, KUSA, and FDSSE

The Denver Nuggets (51-28) host the Memphis Grizzlies (25-54) after winning nine home games in a row. The Nuggets are double-digit favorites by 22.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 8, 2026. The matchup has a point total of 245.5.

Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -22.5 245.5 -4000 +1500

Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nuggets win (78.7%)

Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Nuggets are 42-37-0 against the spread this season.

In the Grizzlies' 79 games this year, they have 35 wins against the spread.

Nuggets games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 49 times this season.

Grizzlies games this season have eclipsed the over/under 40 times in 79 opportunities (50.6%).

Denver has done a better job covering the spread in road games (23-17-0) than it has in home games (19-20-0).

The Nuggets have exceeded the over/under in 21 of 39 home games (53.8%). They've done better on the road, eclipsing the total in 28 of 40 matchups (70%).

Memphis has been better against the spread at home (19-22-0) than away (16-20-2) this season.

In terms of the over/under, Grizzlies games have finished over more often at home (23 of 41, 56.1%) than away (17 of 38, 44.7%).

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic averages 28 points, 12.9 boards and 10.9 assists, shooting 56.8% from the floor (10th in league) and 38% from downtown, with 1.8 made treys per contest.

Jamal Murray's numbers on the season are 25.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game, shooting 48.3% from the field and 43.4% from downtown (seventh in league), with an average of 3.2 made treys (fifth in NBA).

Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 13.5 points, 1.3 assists and 2.6 boards.

Bruce Brown is averaging 7.7 points, 2 assists and 3.8 rebounds.

Cameron Johnson is averaging 12.1 points, 2.5 assists and 3.8 rebounds.

Grizzlies Leaders

Cedric Coward averages 13.4 points for the Grizzlies, plus 5.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

Walter Clayton Jr. averages 7.7 points, 2 boards and 4.1 assists. He is also sinking 38.1% of his shots from the field and 30.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 treys per contest.

The Grizzlies are receiving 10 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Olivier-Maxence Prosper.

Taylor Hendricks averages 7.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists. He is making 45.2% of his shots from the floor and 33.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per game.

The Grizzlies receive 3.5 points per game from Taj Gibson, plus 2.6 boards and 0.6 assists.

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