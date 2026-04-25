Yankees vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 25
Odds updated as of 2:13 a.m.
The MLB's Saturday slate includes the New York Yankees facing the Houston Astros.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Yankees vs Astros Game Info
- New York Yankees (17-9) vs. Houston Astros (10-17)
- Date: Saturday, April 25, 2026
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas
- Coverage: SCHN and YES
Yankees vs Astros Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: NYY: (-154) | HOU: (+130)
- Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+106) | HOU: +1.5 (-128)
- Total: 9 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)
Yankees vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Ryan Weathers (Yankees) - 1-2, 3.18 ERA vs Mike Burrows (Astros) - 1-3, 6.75 ERA
The Yankees will give the ball to Ryan Weathers (1-2, 3.18 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Astros will turn to Mike Burrows (1-3, 6.75 ERA). Weathers and his team are 1-3-0 ATS this season when he starts. Weathers' team is 1-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Astros have a 1-4-0 record against the spread in Burrows' starts. The Astros were the moneyline underdog for two Burrows starts this season -- they split the games.
Yankees vs Astros Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Astros win (50.9%)
Yankees vs Astros Moneyline
- New York is the favorite, -154 on the moneyline, while Houston is a +130 underdog despite being at home.
Yankees vs Astros Spread
- The Astros are hosting the Yankees, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Astros are +106 to cover the spread, and the Yankees are -128.
Yankees vs Astros Over/Under
- An over/under of 9 has been set for Yankees-Astros on April 25, with the over being -118 and the under -104.
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Yankees vs Astros Betting Trends
- The Yankees have won in 14, or 63.6%, of the 22 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- New York has a record of 8-5 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -154 or more on the moneyline.
- Contests with the Yankees have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in nine of 24 chances this season.
- The Yankees are 14-10-0 against the spread in their 24 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Astros have been the underdog on the moneyline 10 total times this season. They've gone 4-6 in those games.
- When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer, Houston has a 1-2 record (winning just 33.3% of its games).
- The Astros have played in 27 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 19 times (19-8-0).
- The Astros have put together a 10-17-0 record ATS this season.
Yankees Player Leaders
- Ben Rice leads New York with 25 hits and an OBP of .450, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .747. He's batting .316.
- Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is second in slugging.
- Rice will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .235 with a double, two home runs, three walks and three RBIs.
- Aaron Judge is hitting .237 with three doubles, nine home runs and 19 walks, while slugging .559 with an on-base percentage of .372.
- He ranks 105th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging among qualified hitters.
- Cody Bellinger has 24 hits this season and has a slash line of .267/.364/.422.
- Bellinger enters this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .235 with a double, three walks and two RBIs.
- Trent Grisham is batting .162 with a .315 OBP and 15 RBI for New York this season.
Astros Player Leaders
- Yordan Alvarez has an on-base percentage of .471, a slugging percentage of .776, and has 35 hits, all club-highs for the Astros (while batting .357).
- Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him first, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.
- Alvarez hopes to build on a 10-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .405 with four doubles, five home runs, three walks and 12 RBIs.
- Christian Walker has seven doubles, five home runs and 13 walks while hitting .274. He's slugging .505 with an on-base percentage of .364.
- He ranks 46th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging percentage in the majors.
- Jose Altuve is batting .267 with seven doubles, three home runs and 15 walks.
- Carlos Correa is hitting .275 with six doubles, a home run and 12 walks.
Yankees vs Astros Head to Head
- 4/24/2026: 12-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 9/4/2025: 8-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 9/3/2025: 8-7 HOU (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 9/2/2025: 7-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 8/10/2025: 7-1 HOU (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)
- 8/9/2025: 5-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 8/8/2025: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 5/9/2024: 4-3 HOU (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 5/8/2024: 9-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 5/7/2024: 10-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
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