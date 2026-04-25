Yankees vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 25

Odds updated as of 2:13 a.m.

The MLB's Saturday slate includes the New York Yankees facing the Houston Astros.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Yankees vs Astros Game Info

New York Yankees (17-9) vs. Houston Astros (10-17)

Date: Saturday, April 25, 2026

Saturday, April 25, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and YES

Yankees vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-154) | HOU: (+130)

NYY: (-154) | HOU: (+130) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+106) | HOU: +1.5 (-128)

NYY: -1.5 (+106) | HOU: +1.5 (-128) Total: 9 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Yankees vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ryan Weathers (Yankees) - 1-2, 3.18 ERA vs Mike Burrows (Astros) - 1-3, 6.75 ERA

The Yankees will give the ball to Ryan Weathers (1-2, 3.18 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Astros will turn to Mike Burrows (1-3, 6.75 ERA). Weathers and his team are 1-3-0 ATS this season when he starts. Weathers' team is 1-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Astros have a 1-4-0 record against the spread in Burrows' starts. The Astros were the moneyline underdog for two Burrows starts this season -- they split the games.

Yankees vs Astros Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (50.9%)

Yankees vs Astros Moneyline

New York is the favorite, -154 on the moneyline, while Houston is a +130 underdog despite being at home.

Yankees vs Astros Spread

The Astros are hosting the Yankees, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Astros are +106 to cover the spread, and the Yankees are -128.

Yankees vs Astros Over/Under

An over/under of 9 has been set for Yankees-Astros on April 25, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Astros Betting Trends

The Yankees have won in 14, or 63.6%, of the 22 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

New York has a record of 8-5 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -154 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Yankees have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in nine of 24 chances this season.

The Yankees are 14-10-0 against the spread in their 24 games that had a posted line this season.

The Astros have been the underdog on the moneyline 10 total times this season. They've gone 4-6 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer, Houston has a 1-2 record (winning just 33.3% of its games).

The Astros have played in 27 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 19 times (19-8-0).

The Astros have put together a 10-17-0 record ATS this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Ben Rice leads New York with 25 hits and an OBP of .450, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .747. He's batting .316.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is second in slugging.

Rice will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .235 with a double, two home runs, three walks and three RBIs.

Aaron Judge is hitting .237 with three doubles, nine home runs and 19 walks, while slugging .559 with an on-base percentage of .372.

He ranks 105th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Cody Bellinger has 24 hits this season and has a slash line of .267/.364/.422.

Bellinger enters this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .235 with a double, three walks and two RBIs.

Trent Grisham is batting .162 with a .315 OBP and 15 RBI for New York this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has an on-base percentage of .471, a slugging percentage of .776, and has 35 hits, all club-highs for the Astros (while batting .357).

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him first, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Alvarez hopes to build on a 10-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .405 with four doubles, five home runs, three walks and 12 RBIs.

Christian Walker has seven doubles, five home runs and 13 walks while hitting .274. He's slugging .505 with an on-base percentage of .364.

He ranks 46th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Jose Altuve is batting .267 with seven doubles, three home runs and 15 walks.

Carlos Correa is hitting .275 with six doubles, a home run and 12 walks.

Yankees vs Astros Head to Head

4/24/2026: 12-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

12-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/4/2025: 8-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

8-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/3/2025: 8-7 HOU (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-7 HOU (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/2/2025: 7-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/10/2025: 7-1 HOU (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

7-1 HOU (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 8/9/2025: 5-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/8/2025: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-3 HOU (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/9/2024: 4-3 HOU (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-3 HOU (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/8/2024: 9-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

9-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/7/2024: 10-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

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