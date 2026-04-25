Brewers vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 25

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

On Saturday in MLB, the Milwaukee Brewers are playing the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this game.

Brewers vs Pirates Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (13-12) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (15-11)

Date: Saturday, April 25, 2026

Saturday, April 25, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: Brewers.TV and SportsNet PT+

Brewers vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-132) | PIT: (+112)

MIL: (-132) | PIT: (+112) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+158) | PIT: +1.5 (-192)

MIL: -1.5 (+158) | PIT: +1.5 (-192) Total: 8 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Brewers vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jacob Misiorowski (Brewers) - 1-2, 3.04 ERA vs Mitch Keller (Pirates) - 2-1, 2.79 ERA

The Brewers will give the nod to Jacob Misiorowski (1-2, 3.04 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Pirates will counter with Mitch Keller (2-1, 2.79 ERA). Misiorowski's team is 3-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Misiorowski's team has been victorious in 66.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-1. When Keller starts, the Pirates are 2-3-0 against the spread. The Pirates have been the underdog on the moneyline in three of Keller's starts this season, and they went 1-2 in those matchups.

Brewers vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (60%)

Brewers vs Pirates Moneyline

The Brewers vs Pirates moneyline has Milwaukee as a -132 favorite, while Pittsburgh is a +112 underdog on the road.

Brewers vs Pirates Spread

The Brewers are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Pirates. The Brewers are +158 to cover the spread, while the Pirates are -192.

Brewers vs Pirates Over/Under

The Brewers-Pirates contest on April 25 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -106 and the under at -114.

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Brewers vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Brewers have been favorites in 13 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (61.5%) in those contests.

This year Milwaukee has won four of eight games when listed as at least -132 on the moneyline.

The Brewers' games have gone over the total in 14 of their 25 opportunities.

The Brewers have an against the spread record of 15-10-0 in 25 games with a line this season.

The Pirates have won four of the 11 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (36.4%).

Pittsburgh has a 3-3 record (winning 50% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +112 or longer.

The Pirates have played in 26 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 14 times (14-12-0).

The Pirates have gone 16-10-0 against the spread this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang leads Milwaukee with 23 hits, batting .271 this season with 10 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .406 and a slugging percentage of .494.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 50th, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 33rd in slugging.

William Contreras has hit two homers this season while driving in 14 runs. He's batting .267 this season and slugging .400 with an on-base percentage of .347.

Among qualifiers, he is 57th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage and 92nd in slugging percentage.

Jake Bauers has 19 hits this season and has a slash line of .241/.302/.456.

Bauers has logged a hit or more in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .200 with a double and two RBIs.

Gary Sanchez has been key for Milwaukee with 13 hits, an OBP of .391 plus a slugging percentage of .582.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz has 29 hits with a .542 slugging percentage, both team-best figures for the Pirates. He's batting .271 and with an on-base percentage of .333.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 50th, his on-base percentage ranks 84th, and he is 17th in slugging.

Ryan O'Hearn paces his team with a .420 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .333 while slugging .524.

His batting average is fourth among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 24th in slugging.

Brandon Lowe is batting .247 with five doubles, seven home runs and 12 walks.

Bryan Reynolds has two doubles, a triple, three home runs and 19 walks while batting .245.

Brewers vs Pirates Head to Head

4/24/2026: 6-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

6-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 9/7/2025: 10-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

10-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/6/2025: 4-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/5/2025: 5-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/13/2025: 12-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

12-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 8/12/2025: 14-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

14-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/11/2025: 7-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

7-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 6/25/2025: 4-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/24/2025: 9-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

9-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 6/23/2025: 5-4 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

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