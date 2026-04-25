Royals vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 25

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Saturday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Kansas City Royals and the Los Angeles Angels.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Royals vs Angels Game Info

Kansas City Royals (9-17) vs. Los Angeles Angels (12-15)

Date: Saturday, April 25, 2026

Saturday, April 25, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: Royals.TV and FDSW

Royals vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: KC: (-148) | LAA: (+126)

KC: (-148) | LAA: (+126) Spread: KC: -1.5 (+134) | LAA: +1.5 (-162)

KC: -1.5 (+134) | LAA: +1.5 (-162) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Royals vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cole Ragans (Royals) - 0-4, 6.00 ERA vs Walbert Urena (Angels) - 0-2, 2.35 ERA

The probable pitchers are Cole Ragans (0-4) for the Royals and Walbert Urena (0-2) for the Angels. Ragans and his team have not covered in any of the four games with a spread he's started this season. Ragans' team is 0-2 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Urena has started just one game with a set spread, which the Angels covered. The Angels were the underdog on the moneyline for one Urena start this season -- they lost.

Royals vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Royals win (62.3%)

Royals vs Angels Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Royals-Angels, Kansas City is the favorite at -148, and Los Angeles is +126 playing on the road.

Royals vs Angels Spread

The Royals are hosting the Angels and are favored by 1.5 runs (+134 to cover) on the runline. Los Angeles is -162 to cover.

Royals vs Angels Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Royals-Angels on April 25, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Bet on Kansas City Royals vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Royals vs Angels Betting Trends

The Royals have won in five, or 45.5%, of the 11 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Kansas City has a record of 3-2 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -148 or more on the moneyline.

The Royals and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 10 of their 24 opportunities.

The Royals are 9-15-0 against the spread in their 24 games that had a posted line this season.

The Angels have put together a 9-12 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 42.9% of those games).

Los Angeles is 8-6 (winning 57.1% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +126 or longer.

In the 27 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Angels, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 14 times (14-13-0).

The Angels have a 15-12-0 record against the spread this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Maikel Garcia is batting .265 with six doubles, two home runs and 11 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .336 and a slugging percentage of .388.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 65th in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage, and 102nd in slugging.

Carter Jensen leads Kansas City with 21 hits and an OBP of .361 this season. He's batting .288 and slugging .562.

His batting average ranks 33rd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 41st, and his slugging percentage 12th.

Jensen enters this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .529 with a double, two home runs, three walks and four RBIs.

Bobby Witt Jr. has hit zero homers with a team-high .364 SLG this season.

Witt has picked up a hit in six straight games. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .300 with five doubles, three walks and three RBIs.

Vinnie Pasquantino is batting .160 with a .248 OBP and 13 RBI for Kansas City this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout has accumulated 21 hits with a .425 on-base percentage, leading the Angels in both statistics. He's batting .233 and slugging .544.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 113th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is fifth and he is 16th in slugging.

Zach Neto is hitting .236 with six doubles, five home runs and 19 walks. He's slugging .434 with an on-base percentage of .357.

He is currently 106th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage and 66th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Nolan Schanuel is batting .229 with four doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.

Jo Adell leads his team with a .367 slugging percentage.

Royals vs Angels Head to Head

4/24/2026: 6-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

6-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/25/2025: 9-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

9-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/24/2025: 3-2 LAA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-2 LAA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/23/2025: 8-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

8-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/4/2025: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 9/3/2025: 4-3 LAA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-3 LAA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 9/2/2025: 5-1 LAA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-1 LAA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 8/21/2024: 3-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/20/2024: 9-5 LAA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

9-5 LAA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 8/19/2024: 5-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

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