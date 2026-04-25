Royals vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 25
Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.
The Saturday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Kansas City Royals and the Los Angeles Angels.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Royals vs Angels Game Info
- Kansas City Royals (9-17) vs. Los Angeles Angels (12-15)
- Date: Saturday, April 25, 2026
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri
- Coverage: Royals.TV and FDSW
Royals vs Angels Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: KC: (-148) | LAA: (+126)
- Spread: KC: -1.5 (+134) | LAA: +1.5 (-162)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)
Royals vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Cole Ragans (Royals) - 0-4, 6.00 ERA vs Walbert Urena (Angels) - 0-2, 2.35 ERA
The probable pitchers are Cole Ragans (0-4) for the Royals and Walbert Urena (0-2) for the Angels. Ragans and his team have not covered in any of the four games with a spread he's started this season. Ragans' team is 0-2 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Urena has started just one game with a set spread, which the Angels covered. The Angels were the underdog on the moneyline for one Urena start this season -- they lost.
Royals vs Angels Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Royals win (62.3%)
Royals vs Angels Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Royals-Angels, Kansas City is the favorite at -148, and Los Angeles is +126 playing on the road.
Royals vs Angels Spread
- The Royals are hosting the Angels and are favored by 1.5 runs (+134 to cover) on the runline. Los Angeles is -162 to cover.
Royals vs Angels Over/Under
- An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Royals-Angels on April 25, with the over being -118 and the under -104.
Bet on Kansas City Royals vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!
Royals vs Angels Betting Trends
- The Royals have won in five, or 45.5%, of the 11 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- Kansas City has a record of 3-2 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -148 or more on the moneyline.
- The Royals and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 10 of their 24 opportunities.
- The Royals are 9-15-0 against the spread in their 24 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Angels have put together a 9-12 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 42.9% of those games).
- Los Angeles is 8-6 (winning 57.1% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +126 or longer.
- In the 27 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Angels, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 14 times (14-13-0).
- The Angels have a 15-12-0 record against the spread this season.
Royals Player Leaders
- Maikel Garcia is batting .265 with six doubles, two home runs and 11 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .336 and a slugging percentage of .388.
- Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 65th in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage, and 102nd in slugging.
- Carter Jensen leads Kansas City with 21 hits and an OBP of .361 this season. He's batting .288 and slugging .562.
- His batting average ranks 33rd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 41st, and his slugging percentage 12th.
- Jensen enters this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .529 with a double, two home runs, three walks and four RBIs.
- Bobby Witt Jr. has hit zero homers with a team-high .364 SLG this season.
- Witt has picked up a hit in six straight games. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .300 with five doubles, three walks and three RBIs.
- Vinnie Pasquantino is batting .160 with a .248 OBP and 13 RBI for Kansas City this season.
Angels Player Leaders
- Mike Trout has accumulated 21 hits with a .425 on-base percentage, leading the Angels in both statistics. He's batting .233 and slugging .544.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he is 113th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is fifth and he is 16th in slugging.
- Zach Neto is hitting .236 with six doubles, five home runs and 19 walks. He's slugging .434 with an on-base percentage of .357.
- He is currently 106th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage and 66th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.
- Nolan Schanuel is batting .229 with four doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.
- Jo Adell leads his team with a .367 slugging percentage.
Royals vs Angels Head to Head
- 4/24/2026: 6-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 9/25/2025: 9-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 9/24/2025: 3-2 LAA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 9/23/2025: 8-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)
- 9/4/2025: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
- 9/3/2025: 4-3 LAA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
- 9/2/2025: 5-1 LAA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
- 8/21/2024: 3-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)
- 8/20/2024: 9-5 LAA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)
- 8/19/2024: 5-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)
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