Reds vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 25

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The Cincinnati Reds versus the Detroit Tigers is on the MLB schedule for Saturday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Reds vs Tigers Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (17-9) vs. Detroit Tigers (14-13)

Date: Saturday, April 25, 2026

Saturday, April 25, 2026 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: FOX

Reds vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CIN: (-108) | DET: (-108)

CIN: (-108) | DET: (-108) Spread: CIN: +1.5 (-178) | DET: -1.5 (+146)

CIN: +1.5 (-178) | DET: -1.5 (+146) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Reds vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer (Reds) - 1-1, 5.32 ERA vs Jack Flaherty (Tigers) - 0-1, 3.47 ERA

The Reds will give the ball to Brady Singer (1-1, 5.32 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Jack Flaherty (0-1, 3.47 ERA). When Singer starts, his team is 4-1-0 against the spread this season. Singer's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Tigers have a 1-4-0 ATS record in Flaherty's five starts that had a set spread. The Tigers were the moneyline underdog for one Flaherty start this season -- they lost.

Reds vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (52.5%)

Reds vs Tigers Moneyline

Cincinnati is a -108 favorite on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -108 underdog on the road.

Reds vs Tigers Spread

Reds vs Tigers Over/Under

Reds versus Tigers, on April 25, has an over/under of 9.5, with the over being +100 and the under -122.

Bet on Cincinnati Reds vs. Detroit Tigers on FanDuel today!

Reds vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Reds have been victorious in four of the six contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Cincinnati has come away with a win four times in seven chances when named as a favorite of at least -108 on the moneyline.

The Reds and their opponents have gone over in 14 of their 26 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Reds are 16-10-0 against the spread in their 26 games that had a posted line this season.

The Tigers have been the underdog on the moneyline seven total times this season. They've gone 3-4 in those games.

Detroit has gone 3-4 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -108 or longer (42.9%).

The Tigers have played in 27 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 13 times (13-13-1).

The Tigers have covered 48.1% of their games this season, going 13-14-0 against the spread.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart has 27 hits and an OBP of .381, both of which lead Cincinnati hitters this season. He has a .284 batting average and a slugging percentage of .589.

Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 35th, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is sixth in slugging.

Elly De La Cruz leads Cincinnati in slugging percentage (.547) thanks to 13 extra-base hits. He's batting .274 with an on-base percentage of .342.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 48th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging percentage.

Matt McLain has 20 hits this season and has a slash line of .213/.339/.330.

McLain enters this matchup with five games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .304 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and five RBIs.

Spencer Steer has four home runs, six RBI and a batting average of .232 this season.

Steer has safely hit in six games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is batting .323 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and two RBIs.

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle has a team-best OBP (.416) and slugging percentage (.495), and paces the Tigers in hits (31, while batting .320).

Including all qualified players in MLB, his batting average places him ninth, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is 31st in slugging.

McGonigle hopes to build on a nine-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .316 with four doubles, a triple, six walks and three RBIs.

Riley Greene is batting .295 with eight doubles, three home runs and 16 walks. He's slugging .474 with an on-base percentage of .396.

He ranks 23rd in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage and 47th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Dillon Dingler is batting .250 with four doubles, five home runs and six walks.

Gleyber Torres has two doubles, a home run and 21 walks while batting .232.

Reds vs Tigers Head to Head

4/24/2026: 9-8 CIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

9-8 CIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 6/15/2025: 8-4 CIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

8-4 CIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/14/2025: 11-1 CIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

11-1 CIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/13/2025: 11-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

11-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/7/2024: 5-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/6/2024: 5-3 DET (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-3 DET (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/5/2024: 5-4 DET (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-4 DET (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/14/2023: 8-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: N/A, Underdog Moneyline: N/A)

8-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: N/A, Underdog Moneyline: N/A) 9/13/2023: 4-3 CIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-3 CIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/12/2023: 6-5 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

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