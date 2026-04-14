Yankees vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 14

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

The Tuesday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Angels.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Yankees vs Angels Game Info

New York Yankees (9-7) vs. Los Angeles Angels (8-9)

Date: Tuesday, April 14, 2026

Tuesday, April 14, 2026 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: YES and FDSW

Yankees vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-168) | LAA: (+142)

NYY: (-168) | LAA: (+142) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+122) | LAA: +1.5 (-146)

NYY: -1.5 (+122) | LAA: +1.5 (-146) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Yankees vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ryan Weathers (Yankees) - 0-1, 2.81 ERA vs Reid Detmers (Angels) - 0-1, 4.60 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Ryan Weathers (0-1) to the mound, while Reid Detmers (0-1) will take the ball for the Angels. Weathers and his team have a record of 1-2-0 against the spread when he starts. Weathers' team has a record of 1-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Angels have failed to cover all of the three games Detmers started that had a spread set by oddsmakers. The Angels were the moneyline underdog for three Detmers starts this season -- they lost every game.

Yankees vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (59.8%)

Yankees vs Angels Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Angels-Yankees, Los Angeles is the underdog at +142, and New York is -168 playing at home.

Yankees vs Angels Spread

The Yankees are hosting the Angels and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Yankees are +122 to cover the runline, with the Angels being -146.

Yankees vs Angels Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Yankees-Angels game on April 14, with the over available at -122 and the under at +100.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Angels Betting Trends

The Yankees have won in eight, or 57.1%, of the 14 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

New York has a record of 3-3 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -168 or more on the moneyline.

The Yankees' games have gone over the total in six of their 15 opportunities.

The Yankees are 8-7-0 against the spread in their 15 games that had a posted line this season.

The Angels have been the moneyline underdog 16 total times this season. They've gone 7-9 in those games.

Los Angeles has a record of 4-2 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +142 or longer (66.7%).

The Angels have played in 17 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 11 times (11-6-0).

The Angels have a 9-8-0 record ATS this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Ben Rice leads New York in OBP (.508), slugging percentage (.745) and total hits (17) this season. He has a .362 batting average.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks third in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Rice hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .429 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and an RBI.

Aaron Judge is hitting .233 with a double, six home runs and eight walks, while slugging .550 with an on-base percentage of .333.

He ranks 103rd in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Judge has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .211 with three home runs, three walks and five RBIs.

Trent Grisham has eight hits this season and has a slash line of .167/.344/.354.

Cody Bellinger has been key for New York with 14 hits, an OBP of .329 plus a slugging percentage of .339.

Bellinger brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .190 with two RBIs.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout has a team-high .400 on-base percentage. He's batting .224 and slugging .483.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 110th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 27th and he is 50th in slugging.

Trout brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and nine RBIs.

Zach Neto has racked up 17 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .250 while slugging .515 with an on-base percentage of .370.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 79th, his on-base percentage ranks 53rd, and he is 38th in slugging.

Jorge Soler is hitting .226 with three doubles, four home runs and eight walks.

Nolan Schanuel is hitting .213 with two doubles, two home runs and eight walks.

Yankees vs Angels Head to Head

4/13/2026: 11-10 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

11-10 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 6/19/2025: 7-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

7-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 6/18/2025: 3-2 LAA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

3-2 LAA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 6/17/2025: 4-0 LAA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

4-0 LAA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 6/16/2025: 1-0 LAA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

1-0 LAA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 5/28/2025: 1-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

1-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/27/2025: 3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 5/26/2025: 5-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

5-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 8/8/2024: 9-4 LAA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

9-4 LAA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 8/7/2024: 8-2 LAA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

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