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NBA

NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - April 14

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - April 14

The Portland Trail Blazers versus the Phoenix Suns is one of many strong options on today's NBA Playoff slate.

Seeking additional betting intel for today's NBA action? We've got you covered with betting odds for all the important games in the article below.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Miami Heat

  • Projected Favorite: Hornets (69.42% win probability)
  • Spread: Hornets (-5.5)
  • Total: 228.5
  • Moneyline: Hornets -215, Heat +180
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Bet on Charlotte Hornets vs. Miami Heat with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers

  • Projected Favorite: Suns (70.08% win probability)
  • Spread: Suns (-3.5)
  • Total: 216.5
  • Moneyline: Suns -156, Trail Blazers +132
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Bet on Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.

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