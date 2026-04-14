NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - April 14

The Portland Trail Blazers versus the Phoenix Suns is one of many strong options on today's NBA Playoff slate.

Seeking additional betting intel for today's NBA action? We've got you covered with betting odds for all the important games in the article below.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Miami Heat

Projected Favorite: Hornets (69.42% win probability)

Hornets (69.42% win probability) Spread: Hornets (-5.5)

Hornets (-5.5) Total: 228.5

228.5 Moneyline: Hornets -215, Heat +180

Hornets -215, Heat +180 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Bet on Charlotte Hornets vs. Miami Heat with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Projected Favorite: Suns (70.08% win probability)

Suns (70.08% win probability) Spread: Suns (-3.5)

Suns (-3.5) Total: 216.5

216.5 Moneyline: Suns -156, Trail Blazers +132

Suns -156, Trail Blazers +132 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Bet on Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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