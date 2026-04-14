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MLB

Tuesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 14

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Tuesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 14

Will Reid Detmers strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Framber Valdez exceed 4.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 14, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

San Francisco Giants at Cincinnati Reds

  • Robbie Ray (Giants): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -125) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
  • Brady Singer (Reds): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +110) | 2026 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Miami Marlins at Atlanta Braves

  • Max Meyer (Marlins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -128, Under -104) | 2026 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers

  • Cole Ragans (Royals): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -168, Under +126) | 2026 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
  • Framber Valdez (Tigers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +110) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies

  • Aaron Nola (Phillies): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -112) | 2026 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Texas Rangers at Athletics

  • MacKenzie Gore (Rangers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +118) | 2026 Stats: 8.3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
  • Jeffrey Springs (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +116) | 2026 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Los Angeles Angels at New York Yankees

  • Reid Detmers (Angels): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -148) | 2026 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
  • Ryan Weathers (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +102) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers

  • Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -122) | 2026 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
  • Nolan McLean (Mets): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -125, Under -106) | 2026 Stats: 6.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Boston Red Sox at Minnesota Twins

  • Sonny Gray (Red Sox): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +102) | 2026 Stats: 3.3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Arizona Diamondbacks at Baltimore Orioles

  • Trevor Rogers (Orioles): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -122) | 2026 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

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