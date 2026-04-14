Tuesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 14

Will Reid Detmers strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Framber Valdez exceed 4.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 14, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

San Francisco Giants at Cincinnati Reds

Robbie Ray (Giants): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -125) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -125) | 6 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances Brady Singer (Reds): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +110) | 2026 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Miami Marlins at Atlanta Braves

Max Meyer (Marlins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -128, Under -104) | 2026 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers

Cole Ragans (Royals): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -168, Under +126) | 2026 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -168, Under +126) | 5 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances Framber Valdez (Tigers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +110) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies

Aaron Nola (Phillies): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -112) | 2026 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Texas Rangers at Athletics

MacKenzie Gore (Rangers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +118) | 2026 Stats: 8.3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +118) | 8.3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances Jeffrey Springs (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +116) | 2026 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Los Angeles Angels at New York Yankees

Reid Detmers (Angels): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -148) | 2026 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -148) | 5.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances Ryan Weathers (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +102) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers

Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -122) | 2026 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -122) | 4.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances Nolan McLean (Mets): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -125, Under -106) | 2026 Stats: 6.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Boston Red Sox at Minnesota Twins

Sonny Gray (Red Sox): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +102) | 2026 Stats: 3.3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Arizona Diamondbacks at Baltimore Orioles