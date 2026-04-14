MLB
Tuesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 14
Will Reid Detmers strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Framber Valdez exceed 4.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 14, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
San Francisco Giants at Cincinnati Reds
- Robbie Ray (Giants): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -125) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
- Brady Singer (Reds): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +110) | 2026 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
Miami Marlins at Atlanta Braves
- Max Meyer (Marlins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -128, Under -104) | 2026 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers
- Cole Ragans (Royals): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -168, Under +126) | 2026 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
- Framber Valdez (Tigers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +110) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies
- Aaron Nola (Phillies): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -112) | 2026 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
Texas Rangers at Athletics
- MacKenzie Gore (Rangers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +118) | 2026 Stats: 8.3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
- Jeffrey Springs (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +116) | 2026 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
Los Angeles Angels at New York Yankees
- Reid Detmers (Angels): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -148) | 2026 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
- Ryan Weathers (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +102) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -122) | 2026 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
- Nolan McLean (Mets): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -125, Under -106) | 2026 Stats: 6.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
Boston Red Sox at Minnesota Twins
- Sonny Gray (Red Sox): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +102) | 2026 Stats: 3.3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
Arizona Diamondbacks at Baltimore Orioles
- Trevor Rogers (Orioles): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -122) | 2026 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances