Red Sox vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 14

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

On Tuesday in MLB, the Boston Red Sox are playing the Minnesota Twins.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Red Sox vs Twins Game Info

Boston Red Sox (6-10) vs. Minnesota Twins (10-7)

Date: Tuesday, April 14, 2026

Tuesday, April 14, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: Twins.TV and NESN+

Red Sox vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-136) | MIN: (+116)

BOS: (-136) | MIN: (+116) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+120) | MIN: +1.5 (-144)

BOS: -1.5 (+120) | MIN: +1.5 (-144) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Red Sox vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray (Red Sox) - 2-0, 2.76 ERA vs Mick Abel (Twins) - 0-2, 6.08 ERA

The Red Sox will give the nod to Sonny Gray (2-0) against the Twins and Mick Abel (0-2). When Gray starts, his team is 2-1-0 against the spread this season. Gray's team is 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Abel has started two games with set spreads, and the Twins went 1-1-0. The Twins were the moneyline underdog for two Abel starts this season -- they split the games.

Red Sox vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Sox win (55.7%)

Red Sox vs Twins Moneyline

Minnesota is the underdog, +116 on the moneyline, while Boston is a -136 favorite despite being on the road.

Red Sox vs Twins Spread

The Red Sox are at the Twins and are favored by 1.5 runs (+120 to cover) on the runline. Minnesota is -144 to cover.

The over/under for the Red Sox versus Twins game on April 14 has been set at 8, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Bet on Boston Red Sox vs. Minnesota Twins on FanDuel today!

Red Sox vs Twins Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been chosen as favorites in 14 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (42.9%) in those games.

This season Boston has been victorious four times in 10 chances when named as a favorite of at least -136 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox and their opponents have gone over in nine of their 16 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Red Sox have posted a record of 5-11-0 against the spread this season.

The Twins are 8-5 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 61.5% of those games).

Minnesota has a 6-4 record (winning 60% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +116 or longer.

In the 17 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Twins, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 10 times (10-7-0).

The Twins have gone 11-6-0 against the spread this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Wilyer Abreu leads Boston in slugging percentage (.597) and total hits (22) this season. He's batting .355 with an on-base percentage of .403.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks sixth, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 14th in slugging.

Willson Contreras leads Boston in OBP (.443) this season, fueled by 17 hits. He's batting .304 while slugging .500.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 38th, his on-base percentage sixth, and his slugging percentage 41st.

Contreras heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .400 with a double, a home run, a walk and seven RBIs.

Jarren Duran has collected 10 base hits, an OBP of .293 and a slugging percentage of .314 this season.

Duran takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .190 with a double, a home run, two walks and six RBIs.

Ceddanne Rafaela is batting .319 with a .385 OBP and five RBI for Boston this season.

Rafaela enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .355 with a double, two walks and three RBIs.

Twins Player Leaders

Josh Bell has racked up an on-base percentage of .382, a slugging percentage of .518, and has 15 hits, all club-highs for the Twins (while batting .268).

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 68th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage.

Ryan Jeffers is hitting .317 with two doubles, two home runs and eight walks. He's slugging .512 with an on-base percentage of .440.

Luke Keaschall has two doubles, a home run and six walks while batting .215.

Victor Caratini is batting .271 with a double, a home run and seven walks.

Red Sox vs Twins Head to Head

4/13/2026: 13-6 MIN (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

13-6 MIN (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 7/30/2025: 13-1 BOS (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

13-1 BOS (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/29/2025: 8-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/28/2025: 5-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/4/2025: 5-4 MIN (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

5-4 MIN (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 5/3/2025: 4-3 MIN (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-3 MIN (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/2/2025: 6-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/22/2024: 9-3 BOS (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

9-3 BOS (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/22/2024: 8-1 BOS (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

8-1 BOS (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/20/2024: 4-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

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