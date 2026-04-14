Red Sox vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 14
Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.
On Tuesday in MLB, the Boston Red Sox are playing the Minnesota Twins.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Red Sox vs Twins Game Info
- Boston Red Sox (6-10) vs. Minnesota Twins (10-7)
- Date: Tuesday, April 14, 2026
- Time: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Coverage: Twins.TV and NESN+
Red Sox vs Twins Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: BOS: (-136) | MIN: (+116)
- Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+120) | MIN: +1.5 (-144)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Red Sox vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray (Red Sox) - 2-0, 2.76 ERA vs Mick Abel (Twins) - 0-2, 6.08 ERA
The Red Sox will give the nod to Sonny Gray (2-0) against the Twins and Mick Abel (0-2). When Gray starts, his team is 2-1-0 against the spread this season. Gray's team is 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Abel has started two games with set spreads, and the Twins went 1-1-0. The Twins were the moneyline underdog for two Abel starts this season -- they split the games.
Red Sox vs Twins Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Red Sox win (55.7%)
Red Sox vs Twins Moneyline
- Minnesota is the underdog, +116 on the moneyline, while Boston is a -136 favorite despite being on the road.
Red Sox vs Twins Spread
- The Red Sox are at the Twins and are favored by 1.5 runs (+120 to cover) on the runline. Minnesota is -144 to cover.
Red Sox vs Twins Over/Under
- The over/under for the Red Sox versus Twins game on April 14 has been set at 8, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.
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Red Sox vs Twins Betting Trends
- The Red Sox have been chosen as favorites in 14 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (42.9%) in those games.
- This season Boston has been victorious four times in 10 chances when named as a favorite of at least -136 on the moneyline.
- The Red Sox and their opponents have gone over in nine of their 16 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Red Sox have posted a record of 5-11-0 against the spread this season.
- The Twins are 8-5 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 61.5% of those games).
- Minnesota has a 6-4 record (winning 60% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +116 or longer.
- In the 17 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Twins, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 10 times (10-7-0).
- The Twins have gone 11-6-0 against the spread this season.
Red Sox Player Leaders
- Wilyer Abreu leads Boston in slugging percentage (.597) and total hits (22) this season. He's batting .355 with an on-base percentage of .403.
- Among all qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks sixth, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 14th in slugging.
- Willson Contreras leads Boston in OBP (.443) this season, fueled by 17 hits. He's batting .304 while slugging .500.
- Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 38th, his on-base percentage sixth, and his slugging percentage 41st.
- Contreras heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .400 with a double, a home run, a walk and seven RBIs.
- Jarren Duran has collected 10 base hits, an OBP of .293 and a slugging percentage of .314 this season.
- Duran takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .190 with a double, a home run, two walks and six RBIs.
- Ceddanne Rafaela is batting .319 with a .385 OBP and five RBI for Boston this season.
- Rafaela enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .355 with a double, two walks and three RBIs.
Twins Player Leaders
- Josh Bell has racked up an on-base percentage of .382, a slugging percentage of .518, and has 15 hits, all club-highs for the Twins (while batting .268).
- Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 68th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage.
- Ryan Jeffers is hitting .317 with two doubles, two home runs and eight walks. He's slugging .512 with an on-base percentage of .440.
- Luke Keaschall has two doubles, a home run and six walks while batting .215.
- Victor Caratini is batting .271 with a double, a home run and seven walks.
Red Sox vs Twins Head to Head
- 4/13/2026: 13-6 MIN (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
- 7/30/2025: 13-1 BOS (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 7/29/2025: 8-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 7/28/2025: 5-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 5/4/2025: 5-4 MIN (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)
- 5/3/2025: 4-3 MIN (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 5/2/2025: 6-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 9/22/2024: 9-3 BOS (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 9/22/2024: 8-1 BOS (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 9/20/2024: 4-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
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