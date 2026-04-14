MLB
Tuesday’s MLB Home Run Props - April 14
Will Rafael Devers or Sal Stewart hit a home run on Tuesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on April 14, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
San Francisco Giants at Cincinnati Reds
- Rafael Devers (Giants): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Sal Stewart (Reds): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 16 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Eugenio Suárez (Reds): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Willy Adames (Giants): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 16 games (has homered in 31.3% of games)
- Matt McLain (Reds): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games
- Matt Chapman (Giants): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 11 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- Will Benson (Reds): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games
- Spencer Steer (Reds): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Casey Schmitt (Giants): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Heliot Ramos (Giants): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games
- Patrick Bailey (Giants): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games
- Harrison Bader (Giants): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- TJ Friedl (Reds): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games
- Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Luis Arraez (Giants): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games
- Ke'Bryan Hayes (Reds): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games
Miami Marlins at Atlanta Braves
- Ronald Acuna Jr. (Braves): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Matt Olson (Braves): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 17 games (has homered in 23.5% of games)
- Austin Riley (Braves): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games
- Agustin Ramirez (Marlins): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Mike Yastrzemski (Braves): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games
- Drake Baldwin (Braves): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 17 games (has homered in 29.4% of games)
- Michael Harris II (Braves): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Owen Caissie (Marlins): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Ozzie Albies (Braves): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)
- Heriberto Hernandez (Marlins): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games
- Connor Norby (Marlins): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Dominic Smith (Braves): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 13 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)
- Jakob Marsee (Marlins): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games
- Otto Lopez (Marlins): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Graham Pauley (Marlins): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games
- Liam Hicks (Marlins): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)
- Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Mauricio Dubon (Braves): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers
- Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games
- Jahmai Jones (Tigers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games
- Riley Greene (Tigers): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 14 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)
- Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Lane Thomas (Royals): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games
- Wenceel Perez (Tigers): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Matt Vierling (Tigers): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games
- Javier Baez (Tigers): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Maikel Garcia (Royals): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Jac Caglianone (Royals): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games
- Kevin McGonigle (Tigers): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Isaac Collins (Royals): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Jonathan India (Royals): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Kyle Isbel (Royals): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies
- Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +205 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 16 games (has homered in 31.3% of games)
- Michael Busch (Cubs): +285 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games
- Adolis Garcia (Phillies): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Bryce Harper (Phillies): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)
- Ian Happ (Cubs): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 14 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)
- Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Trea Turner (Phillies): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Alex Bregman (Cubs): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)
- Edmundo Sosa (Phillies): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Carson Kelly (Cubs): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games
- Moises Ballesteros (Cubs): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Bryson Stott (Phillies): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games
- Justin Crawford (Phillies): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games
- Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
Texas Rangers at Athletics
- Jake Burger (Rangers): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)
- Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Corey Seager (Rangers): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 16 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 15 games (has homered in 26.7% of games)
- Brandon Nimmo (Rangers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Danny Jansen (Rangers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Andy Ibanez (Athletics): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Andrew McCutchen (Rangers): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Josh Jung (Rangers): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games
- Max Muncy (Athletics): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Sam Haggerty (Rangers): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Denzel Clarke (Athletics): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games
- Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games
- Darell Hernaiz (Athletics): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
Los Angeles Angels at New York Yankees
- Aaron Judge (Yankees): +172 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 16 games (has homered in 31.3% of games)
- Giancarlo Stanton (Yankees): +186 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Jo Adell (Angels): +285 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Zach Neto (Angels): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 17 games (has homered in 29.4% of games)
- Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Randal Grichuk (Yankees): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Jorge Soler (Angels): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 17 games (has homered in 23.5% of games)
- Mike Trout (Angels): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)
- Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games
- Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games
- Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Austin Wells (Yankees): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Yoan Moncada (Angels): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Jose Caballero (Yankees): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Vaughn Grissom (Angels): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Bryce Teodosio (Angels): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +250 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 16 games (has homered in 31.3% of games)
- Max Muncy (Dodgers): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 14 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)
- Jorge Polanco (Mets): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)
- Francisco Lindor (Mets): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games
- Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 14 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)
- Luis Robert (Mets): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Mark Vientos (Mets): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Will Smith (Dodgers): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 16 games (has homered in 31.3% of games)
- Marcus Semien (Mets): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Bo Bichette (Mets): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Brett Baty (Mets): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games
- Alex Freeland (Dodgers): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Carson Benge (Mets): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
Boston Red Sox at Minnesota Twins
- Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)
- Byron Buxton (Twins): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Roman Anthony (Red Sox): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Willson Contreras (Red Sox): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)
- Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Kody Clemens (Twins): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 9 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)
- Matt Wallner (Twins): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)
- Trevor Story (Red Sox): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Marcelo Mayer (Red Sox): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Josh Bell (Twins): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)
- Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games
- Trevor Larnach (Twins): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Tristan Gray (Twins): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Brooks Lee (Twins): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Caleb Durbin (Red Sox): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games
- Luke Keaschall (Twins): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
Arizona Diamondbacks at Baltimore Orioles
- Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 17 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)
- Pete Alonso (Orioles): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 16 games (has homered in 37.5% of games)
- Samuel Basallo (Orioles): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- James McCann (Diamondbacks): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Colton Cowser (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games
- Leody Taveras (Orioles): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games
- Dylan Beavers (Orioles): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Nolan Arenado (Diamondbacks): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Tim Tawa (Diamondbacks): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games
- Jose Fernandez (Diamondbacks): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Coby Mayo (Orioles): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games
- Ildemaro Vargas (Diamondbacks): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Blaze Alexander (Orioles): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games
- Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Jorge Barrosa (Diamondbacks): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games