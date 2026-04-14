Tuesday’s MLB Home Run Props - April 14

Will Rafael Devers or Sal Stewart hit a home run on Tuesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on April 14, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

San Francisco Giants at Cincinnati Reds

Rafael Devers (Giants): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Sal Stewart (Reds): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 16 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 16 games (has homered in 25% of games) Eugenio Suárez (Reds): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 16 games (has homered in 31.3% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 16 games (has homered in 31.3% of games) Matt McLain (Reds): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games

+520 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 16 games Matt Chapman (Giants): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 11 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 11 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Will Benson (Reds): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games

+570 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 14 games Spencer Steer (Reds): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Casey Schmitt (Giants): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Heliot Ramos (Giants): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 15 games Patrick Bailey (Giants): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 13 games Harrison Bader (Giants): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) TJ Friedl (Reds): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games

+880 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 15 games Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Luis Arraez (Giants): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games

+980 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 15 games Ke'Bryan Hayes (Reds): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games

Miami Marlins at Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuna Jr. (Braves): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Matt Olson (Braves): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 17 games (has homered in 23.5% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 17 games (has homered in 23.5% of games) Austin Riley (Braves): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games

+410 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 17 games Agustin Ramirez (Marlins): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Mike Yastrzemski (Braves): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games

+520 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 16 games Drake Baldwin (Braves): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 17 games (has homered in 29.4% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 17 games (has homered in 29.4% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Owen Caissie (Marlins): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Ozzie Albies (Braves): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Heriberto Hernandez (Marlins): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games

+730 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 14 games Connor Norby (Marlins): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Dominic Smith (Braves): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 13 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 13 games (has homered in 23.1% of games) Jakob Marsee (Marlins): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games

+820 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 17 games Otto Lopez (Marlins): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Graham Pauley (Marlins): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games

+980 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 12 games Liam Hicks (Marlins): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Mauricio Dubon (Braves): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers

Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games

+410 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 16 games Jahmai Jones (Tigers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+470 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games

+490 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 15 games Riley Greene (Tigers): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 14 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 14 games (has homered in 21.4% of games) Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Lane Thomas (Royals): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games

+730 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 10 games Wenceel Perez (Tigers): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+730 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Matt Vierling (Tigers): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games

+790 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 16 games Javier Baez (Tigers): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Maikel Garcia (Royals): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Jac Caglianone (Royals): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games

+980 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 15 games Kevin McGonigle (Tigers): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Isaac Collins (Royals): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Jonathan India (Royals): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Kyle Isbel (Royals): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +205 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 16 games (has homered in 31.3% of games)

+205 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 16 games (has homered in 31.3% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +285 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games

+285 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 15 games Adolis Garcia (Phillies): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 14 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 14 games (has homered in 28.6% of games) Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+440 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Trea Turner (Phillies): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Alex Bregman (Cubs): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Edmundo Sosa (Phillies): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+650 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Carson Kelly (Cubs): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games

+710 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 14 games Moises Ballesteros (Cubs): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Bryson Stott (Phillies): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games

+880 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 14 games Justin Crawford (Phillies): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games

+920 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 15 games Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

Texas Rangers at Athletics

Jake Burger (Rangers): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Corey Seager (Rangers): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 16 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 16 games (has homered in 25% of games) Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 15 games (has homered in 26.7% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 15 games (has homered in 26.7% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Rangers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Danny Jansen (Rangers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Andy Ibanez (Athletics): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+540 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Andrew McCutchen (Rangers): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games) Josh Jung (Rangers): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games

+570 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 13 games Max Muncy (Athletics): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Sam Haggerty (Rangers): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+820 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Denzel Clarke (Athletics): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games

+880 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 15 games Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games

+920 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 15 games Darell Hernaiz (Athletics): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

Los Angeles Angels at New York Yankees

Aaron Judge (Yankees): +172 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 16 games (has homered in 31.3% of games)

+172 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 16 games (has homered in 31.3% of games) Giancarlo Stanton (Yankees): +186 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+186 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Jo Adell (Angels): +285 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Zach Neto (Angels): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 17 games (has homered in 29.4% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 17 games (has homered in 29.4% of games) Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) Randal Grichuk (Yankees): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+370 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Jorge Soler (Angels): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 17 games (has homered in 23.5% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 17 games (has homered in 23.5% of games) Mike Trout (Angels): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games

+490 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 15 games Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games

+520 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 16 games Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Yoan Moncada (Angels): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Jose Caballero (Yankees): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Vaughn Grissom (Angels): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+920 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Bryce Teodosio (Angels): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+980 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +250 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 16 games (has homered in 31.3% of games)

+250 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 16 games (has homered in 31.3% of games) Max Muncy (Dodgers): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 14 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 14 games (has homered in 21.4% of games) Jorge Polanco (Mets): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Francisco Lindor (Mets): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games

+520 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 17 games Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 14 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 14 games (has homered in 21.4% of games) Luis Robert (Mets): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Mark Vientos (Mets): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 16 games (has homered in 31.3% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 16 games (has homered in 31.3% of games) Marcus Semien (Mets): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Bo Bichette (Mets): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Brett Baty (Mets): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games

+710 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 14 games Alex Freeland (Dodgers): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Carson Benge (Mets): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

Boston Red Sox at Minnesota Twins

Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Byron Buxton (Twins): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Roman Anthony (Red Sox): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Willson Contreras (Red Sox): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Kody Clemens (Twins): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 9 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 9 games (has homered in 22.2% of games) Matt Wallner (Twins): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Trevor Story (Red Sox): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Marcelo Mayer (Red Sox): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Josh Bell (Twins): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 11 games Trevor Larnach (Twins): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+650 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Tristan Gray (Twins): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Brooks Lee (Twins): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Caleb Durbin (Red Sox): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games

+880 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 15 games Luke Keaschall (Twins): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

Arizona Diamondbacks at Baltimore Orioles