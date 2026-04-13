Yankees vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 13

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

Monday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Angels.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Yankees vs Angels Game Info

New York Yankees (8-7) vs. Los Angeles Angels (8-8)

Date: Monday, April 13, 2026

Monday, April 13, 2026 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: YES and FDSW

Yankees vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-178) | LAA: (+150)

NYY: (-178) | LAA: (+150) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+116) | LAA: +1.5 (-138)

NYY: -1.5 (+116) | LAA: +1.5 (-138) Total: 9 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Yankees vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Will Warren (Yankees) - 1-0, 3.07 ERA vs Yusei Kikuchi (Angels) - 0-2, 6.75 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Will Warren (1-0) to the mound, while Yusei Kikuchi (0-2) will take the ball for the Angels. Warren and his team are 2-1-0 ATS this season when he starts. Warren's team is 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Angels have a 1-2-0 record against the spread in Kikuchi's starts. The Angels have a 1-2 record in Kikuchi's three starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Yankees vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (69.7%)

Yankees vs Angels Moneyline

The Yankees vs Angels moneyline has New York as a -178 favorite, while Los Angeles is a +150 underdog on the road.

Yankees vs Angels Spread

The Angels are at +1.5 on the runline against the Yankees. The Angels are -138 to cover the spread, and the Yankees are +116.

Yankees vs Angels Over/Under

Yankees versus Angels on April 13 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -106 and the under set at -114.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Angels Betting Trends

The Yankees have come away with seven wins in the 13 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season New York has been victorious two times in four chances when named as a favorite of at least -178 on the moneyline.

The Yankees' games have gone over the total in five of their 14 opportunities.

The Yankees are 8-6-0 against the spread in their 14 games that had a posted line this season.

The Angels have a 7-8 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 46.7% of those games).

Los Angeles has played as a moneyline underdog of +150 or longer in only two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The Angels have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 16 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 10 of those games (10-6-0).

The Angels have covered 50% of their games this season, going 8-8-0 against the spread.

Yankees Player Leaders

Ben Rice leads New York with 16 hits and an OBP of .500, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .756. He's batting .356.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is fifth in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Rice has hit safely in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .313 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Aaron Judge is hitting .218 with a double, four home runs and eight walks, while slugging .455 with an on-base percentage of .328.

He is 112th in batting average, 84th in on-base percentage and 57th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Cody Bellinger has 13 hits this season and has a slash line of .241/.338/.352.

Bellinger has logged a hit or more in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with three RBIs.

Giancarlo Stanton is batting .300 with a .364 OBP and eight RBI for New York this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Zach Neto is leading the Angels with 16 hits. He's batting .250 and slugging .531 with an on-base percentage of .368.

Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, his batting average is 77th, his on-base percentage is 55th, and he is 29th in slugging.

Mike Trout has a .400 OBP to pace his team. He has a batting average of .208 while slugging .377.

He is currently 125th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and 95th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Jorge Soler is batting .211 with two doubles, four home runs and eight walks.

Nolan Schanuel is batting .232 with two doubles, two home runs and eight walks.

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