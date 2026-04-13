Guardians vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 13

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The MLB slate on Monday includes the Cleveland Guardians taking on the St. Louis Cardinals.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Guardians vs Cardinals Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (9-7) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (8-7)

Date: Monday, April 13, 2026

Monday, April 13, 2026 Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: Cardinals.TV and CleGuardians.TV

Guardians vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CLE: (-116) | STL: (-102)

CLE: (-116) | STL: (-102) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+150) | STL: +1.5 (-178)

CLE: -1.5 (+150) | STL: +1.5 (-178) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Guardians vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams (Guardians) - 1-1, 2.04 ERA vs Matthew Liberatore (Cardinals) - 0-0, 3.38 ERA

The probable pitchers are Gavin Williams (1-1) for the Guardians and Matthew Liberatore for the Cardinals. Williams' team is 2-1-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Williams' team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Cardinals have gone 2-1-0 ATS in Liberatore's three starts with a set spread. The Cardinals have played when named the moneyline underdog for three of Liberatore's starts this season, and they won every time.

Guardians vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cardinals win (54%)

Guardians vs Cardinals Moneyline

St. Louis is the underdog, -102 on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a -116 favorite despite being on the road.

Guardians vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are +1.5 on the spread (-178 to cover), and Cleveland is +150 to cover the runline.

Guardians vs Cardinals Over/Under

Guardians versus Cardinals, on April 13, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being +100 and the under -122.

Bet on Cleveland Guardians vs. St. Louis Cardinals on FanDuel today!

Guardians vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Guardians have split the two games they've played as odds-on favorites this season.

Cleveland has been listed as a favorite of -116 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Guardians' games have gone over the total in seven of their 16 opportunities.

The Guardians have posted a record of 10-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Cardinals have a 7-6 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 53.8% of those games).

St. Louis is 5-6 (winning 45.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Cardinals have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 15 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in eight of those games (8-6-1).

The Cardinals have a 7-8-0 record against the spread this season (covering 46.7% of the time).

Guardians Player Leaders

Chase DeLauter leads Cleveland in OBP (.379), slugging percentage (.680) and total hits (15) this season. He has a .300 batting average.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 38th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is fifth in slugging.

DeLauter will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .333 with four doubles, four walks and three RBIs.

Jose Ramirez is hitting .180 with three doubles, two home runs and eight walks, while slugging .328 with an on-base percentage of .275.

Among qualifiers, he is 155th in batting average, 148th in on-base percentage and 118th in slugging percentage.

Ramirez has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBIs.

Angel Martinez has 13 hits this season and has a slash line of .310/.383/.452.

Steven Kwan is batting .246 with a .338 OBP and four RBI for Cleveland this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Jordan Walker has accumulated a team-high OBP (.393) and slugging percentage (.745), and leads the Cardinals in hits (18, while batting .327).

Including all the qualifying players in MLB, he is 16th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and third in slugging percentage.

Walker heads into this game on an eight-game hitting streak. During his last 10 outings he is batting .342 with six home runs, three walks and 11 RBIs.

Alec Burleson is hitting .259 with two doubles, two home runs and 11 walks. He's slugging .407 with an on-base percentage of .379.

Including all qualifying players, he is 69th in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage and 80th in slugging percentage.

JJ Wetherholt is hitting .214 with a double, a home run and 10 walks.

Ivan Herrera is hitting .192 with three doubles and 14 walks.

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