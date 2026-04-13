Braves vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 13

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Monday includes the Atlanta Braves taking on the Miami Marlins.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Braves vs Marlins Game Info

Atlanta Braves (10-6) vs. Miami Marlins (8-8)

Date: Monday, April 13, 2026

Monday, April 13, 2026 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: BravesVsn and Marlins.TV

Braves vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-138) | MIA: (+118)

ATL: (-138) | MIA: (+118) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+150) | MIA: +1.5 (-182)

ATL: -1.5 (+150) | MIA: +1.5 (-182) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Braves vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Grant Holmes (Braves) - 1-1, 2.55 ERA vs Eury Pérez (Marlins) - 1-1, 5.06 ERA

The probable starters are Grant Holmes (1-1) for the Braves and Eury Perez (1-1) for the Marlins. Holmes' team is 2-1-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Holmes' team is 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Marlins are 1-2-0 ATS in Pérez's three starts that had a set spread. The Marlins were the moneyline underdog for one Perez start this season -- they lost.

Braves vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (50.8%)

Braves vs Marlins Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Braves vs. Marlins reveal Atlanta as the favorite (-138) and Miami as the underdog (+118) on the road.

Braves vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are at the Braves, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Marlins are +150 to cover the spread, and the Braves are -182.

Braves vs Marlins Over/Under

The over/under for Braves-Marlins on April 13 is 8.5. The over is +100, and the under is -122.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Braves have been favorites in 14 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (71.4%) in those contests.

Atlanta has a record of 5-3 when favored by -138 or more this year.

Contests with the Braves have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in seven of 16 chances this season.

The Braves have an against the spread record of 10-6-0 in 16 games with a line this season.

The Marlins have been the underdog on the moneyline a total of five times this season, and they've lost each of those games.

Miami has not yet won a game when it entered play as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer in four chances.

The Marlins have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 15 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in nine of those games (9-6-0).

The Marlins have put together a 4-11-0 record ATS this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Drake Baldwin leads Atlanta with a slugging percentage of .561, fueled by seven extra-base hits. He has a .303 batting average and an on-base percentage of .370.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 35th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 54th, and he is 21st in slugging.

Matt Olson leads the Braves in OBP (.380) and total hits (18) this season. He's batting .290 while slugging .613.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks 48th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage and 10th in slugging percentage.

Olson enters this game looking to extend his six-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .308 with six doubles, four home runs, eight walks and nine RBIs.

Mauricio Dubon has hit two homers with a team-high .561 SLG this season.

Dominic Smith has been key for Atlanta with 11 hits, an OBP of .394 plus a slugging percentage of .645.

Marlins Player Leaders

Xavier Edwards has put up a .400 on-base percentage and a .517 slugging percentage, both team-high marks for the Marlins. He's batting .350.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks eighth, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 38th in slugging.

Liam Hicks is hitting .279 with a double, three home runs and three walks. He's slugging .512 with an on-base percentage of .347.

Otto Lopez leads the Marlins with 18 hits.

Owen Caissie is batting .275 with four doubles, two home runs and four walks.

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