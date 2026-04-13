Braves vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 13
Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.
The MLB schedule on Monday includes the Atlanta Braves taking on the Miami Marlins.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Braves vs Marlins Game Info
- Atlanta Braves (10-6) vs. Miami Marlins (8-8)
- Date: Monday, April 13, 2026
- Time: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia
- Coverage: BravesVsn and Marlins.TV
Braves vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: ATL: (-138) | MIA: (+118)
- Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+150) | MIA: +1.5 (-182)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)
Braves vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Grant Holmes (Braves) - 1-1, 2.55 ERA vs Eury Pérez (Marlins) - 1-1, 5.06 ERA
The probable starters are Grant Holmes (1-1) for the Braves and Eury Perez (1-1) for the Marlins. Holmes' team is 2-1-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Holmes' team is 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Marlins are 1-2-0 ATS in Pérez's three starts that had a set spread. The Marlins were the moneyline underdog for one Perez start this season -- they lost.
Braves vs Marlins Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Braves win (50.8%)
Braves vs Marlins Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Braves vs. Marlins reveal Atlanta as the favorite (-138) and Miami as the underdog (+118) on the road.
Braves vs Marlins Spread
- The Marlins are at the Braves, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Marlins are +150 to cover the spread, and the Braves are -182.
Braves vs Marlins Over/Under
- The over/under for Braves-Marlins on April 13 is 8.5. The over is +100, and the under is -122.
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Braves vs Marlins Betting Trends
- The Braves have been favorites in 14 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (71.4%) in those contests.
- Atlanta has a record of 5-3 when favored by -138 or more this year.
- Contests with the Braves have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in seven of 16 chances this season.
- The Braves have an against the spread record of 10-6-0 in 16 games with a line this season.
- The Marlins have been the underdog on the moneyline a total of five times this season, and they've lost each of those games.
- Miami has not yet won a game when it entered play as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer in four chances.
- The Marlins have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 15 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in nine of those games (9-6-0).
- The Marlins have put together a 4-11-0 record ATS this season.
Braves Player Leaders
- Drake Baldwin leads Atlanta with a slugging percentage of .561, fueled by seven extra-base hits. He has a .303 batting average and an on-base percentage of .370.
- Among qualifying hitters, he is 35th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 54th, and he is 21st in slugging.
- Matt Olson leads the Braves in OBP (.380) and total hits (18) this season. He's batting .290 while slugging .613.
- Among all qualifying players, he ranks 48th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage and 10th in slugging percentage.
- Olson enters this game looking to extend his six-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .308 with six doubles, four home runs, eight walks and nine RBIs.
- Mauricio Dubon has hit two homers with a team-high .561 SLG this season.
- Dominic Smith has been key for Atlanta with 11 hits, an OBP of .394 plus a slugging percentage of .645.
Marlins Player Leaders
- Xavier Edwards has put up a .400 on-base percentage and a .517 slugging percentage, both team-high marks for the Marlins. He's batting .350.
- Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks eighth, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 38th in slugging.
- Liam Hicks is hitting .279 with a double, three home runs and three walks. He's slugging .512 with an on-base percentage of .347.
- Otto Lopez leads the Marlins with 18 hits.
- Owen Caissie is batting .275 with four doubles, two home runs and four walks.
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