Phillies vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 13

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The MLB slate on Monday includes the Philadelphia Phillies facing the Chicago Cubs.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Phillies vs Cubs Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (7-8) vs. Chicago Cubs (7-8)

Date: Monday, April 13, 2026

Monday, April 13, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: Fox Sports 1, NBCS-PH+, and MARQ

Phillies vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-190) | CHC: (+160)

PHI: (-190) | CHC: (+160) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+116) | CHC: +1.5 (-140)

PHI: -1.5 (+116) | CHC: +1.5 (-140) Total: 8 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Phillies vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies) - 1-1, 1.65 ERA vs Javier Assad (Cubs) - 1-0, 0.00 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Cristopher Sanchez (1-1) to the mound, while Javier Assad (1-0) will answer the bell for the Cubs. Sanchez's team is 1-2-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Sanchez's team is 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Assad has started just one game with a set spread, which the Cubs covered. The Cubs were named the moneyline underdog for one Assad start this season -- they won.

Phillies vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (63.7%)

Phillies vs Cubs Moneyline

Philadelphia is a -190 favorite on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +160 underdog on the road.

Phillies vs Cubs Spread

The Phillies are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Cubs. The Phillies are +116 to cover the spread, while the Cubs are -140.

Phillies vs Cubs Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Phillies-Cubs game on April 13, with the over available at -112 and the under at -108.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. Chicago Cubs on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Phillies have been chosen as favorites in 15 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (46.7%) in those games.

Philadelphia has not lost in three games when named as a moneyline favorite of -190 or better.

The Phillies' games have gone over the total in seven of their 15 opportunities.

The Phillies have an against the spread record of 3-12-0 in 15 games with a line this season.

The Cubs have put together a 2-1 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 66.7% of those games).

Chicago has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +160 or longer.

The Cubs have had an over/under set by bookmakers 15 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in eight of those games (8-7-0).

The Cubs have gone 5-10-0 against the spread this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia in total hits (15) this season while batting .273 with eight extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .375 and a slugging percentage of .527.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 58th, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 32nd in slugging.

Harper hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .371 with five doubles, three home runs, seven walks and eight RBIs.

Kyle Schwarber has three doubles, four home runs and 12 walks. He's batting .212 and slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .379.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 123rd, his on-base percentage 37th, and his slugging percentage 41st.

Schwarber brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .294 with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBIs.

Trea Turner has hit one homer with a team-high .365 SLG this season.

Brandon Marsh is batting .269 with a .291 OBP and nine RBI for Philadelphia this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Nico Hoerner has accumulated a slugging percentage of .491 and has 18 hits, both team-best figures for the Cubs. He's batting .316 and with an on-base percentage of .420.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 26th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging percentage.

Hoerner hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .350 with five doubles, a home run, six walks and eight RBIs.

Dansby Swanson is batting .163 with a double, two home runs and 11 walks. He's slugging .306 with an on-base percentage of .311.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 166th in batting average, 110th in on-base percentage and 128th in slugging percentage.

Alex Bregman is batting .213 with a double, two home runs and seven walks.

Ian Happ is batting .192 with two doubles, four home runs and eight walks.

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