Pirates vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 13

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Pittsburgh Pirates are among the MLB squads in action on Monday, up against the Washington Nationals.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game.

Pirates vs Nationals Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (9-6) vs. Washington Nationals (7-8)

Date: Monday, April 13, 2026

Monday, April 13, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and Nationals.TV

Pirates vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PIT: (-225) | WSH: (+188)

PIT: (-225) | WSH: (+188) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+102) | WSH: +1.5 (-122)

PIT: -1.5 (+102) | WSH: +1.5 (-122) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Pirates vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes (Pirates) - 2-1, 5.25 ERA vs Cade Cavalli (Nationals) - 0-0, 2.51 ERA

The Pirates will give the nod to Paul Skenes (2-1) versus the Nationals and Cade Cavalli. Skenes' team is 2-1-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Skenes' team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Nationals covered in all of Cavalli's three starts with a set spread. The Nationals were the underdog on the moneyline for two Cavalli starts this season -- they split the games.

Pirates vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (70.3%)

Pirates vs Nationals Moneyline

Washington is a +188 underdog on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -225 favorite at home.

Pirates vs Nationals Spread

The Pirates are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Nationals. The Pirates are +102 to cover, and the Nationals are -122.

Pirates vs Nationals Over/Under

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Pirates-Nationals on April 13, with the over being +100 and the under -122.

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Pirates vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Pirates have been favorites in six games this season and have come away with the win five times (83.3%) in those contests.

Pittsburgh has not played a game this season with better moneyline odds than -225.

The Pirates and their opponents have hit the over in nine of their 15 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Pirates are 10-5-0 against the spread in their 15 games that had a posted line this season.

The Nationals have won 50% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (7-7).

Washington has gone 1-4 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +188 or longer (20%).

In the 15 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Nationals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 11 times (11-4-0).

The Nationals have a 10-5-0 record ATS this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz leads Pittsburgh with 20 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .644. He's batting .339 with an on-base percentage of .400.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is seventh in slugging.

Cruz has recorded a base hit in 11 games in a row. In his last 10 games he is hitting .366 with three doubles, three home runs, four walks and 10 RBIs.

Ryan O'Hearn has 17 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .419. He's batting .333 and slugging .549.

Among all qualified, he ranks 14th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging percentage.

Brandon Lowe has collected 12 base hits, an OBP of .373 and a slugging percentage of .592 this season.

Lowe takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with two home runs, four walks and five RBIs.

Bryan Reynolds has three home runs, eight RBI and a batting average of .259 this season.

Reynolds has hit safely in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood is leading the Nationals with 17 hits. He's batting .274 and slugging .613 with an on-base percentage of .392.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average is 57th, his on-base percentage ranks 30th, and he is 10th in slugging.

Wood hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .350 with four doubles, four home runs, eight walks and 11 RBIs.

C.J. Abrams' .403 on-base percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .321 while slugging .566.

He is 22nd in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Daylen Lile has a .333 slugging percentage, which paces the Nationals.

Luis Garcia has three doubles, a triple, a home run and a walk while hitting .271.

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