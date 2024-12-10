Xavier Worthy Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Browns

Wideout Xavier Worthy faces a matchup versus the 13th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (215.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 15, when his Kansas City Chiefs play the Cleveland Browns, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Worthy vs. Browns Game Info

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Cleveland Browns

Kansas City Chiefs at Cleveland Browns Game Day: December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 6.5

6.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.9

7.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 42.03

42.03 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.26

Worthy Fantasy Performance

With 86.2 fantasy points in 2024 (6.6 per game), Worthy is the 40th-ranked player at the WR position and 134th among all players.

In his last three games, Worthy has amassed 141 yards and zero scores on 14 catches (19 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 15.1 fantasy points (5.0 per game) during that stretch.

Worthy has compiled 29.0 total fantasy points (5.8 per game) in his last five games, grabbing 19 balls (on 28 targets) for 213 yards and one touchdown.

The highlight of Worthy's fantasy campaign was a Week 1 outburst versus the Baltimore Ravens, a game when he came through with 21 rushing yards and one TD on one carry (for 18.8 total fantasy points). As a receiver, he grabbed two balls (on three targets) for 47 yards and one touchdown.

From a fantasy perspective, Xavier Worthy had his worst performance of the season in Week 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, when he tallied just -1.0 fantasy points (2 receptions, -10 yards).

Browns Defensive Performance

Cleveland is yet to allow someone to record over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Browns have given up at least one passing TD to 11 opposing QBs this season.

Cleveland has allowed seven players to pass for two or more touchdowns in a game this year.

No opposing QB has passed for three or more TDs in a game against the Browns this season.

Cleveland has allowed six players to pick up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Browns have given up a touchdown catch by 17 players this year.

Cleveland has given up two or more receiving touchdowns to one player this season.

The Browns have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to one player this season.

A total of 14 players have run for at least one TD versus Cleveland this season.

A total of Three players have run for more than one touchdown versus the Browns this year.

