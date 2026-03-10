Wright State vs Detroit Mercy College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Horizon League Tournament Championship

The top-seeded Wright State Raiders (22-11, 15-5 Horizon League) will meet the No. 3 seed Detroit Mercy Titans (17-14, 12-8 Horizon League) in the Horizon League championship game with an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament on the line. The matchup on Tuesday at Corteva Coliseum begins at 7 p.m. ET.

Wright State vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, March 10, 2026

Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Corteva Coliseum

Wright State vs. Detroit Mercy Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Wright State win (75.6%)

Take a look at some betting trends for Wright State (-4.5) versus Detroit Mercy on Tuesday. The total is set at 153.5 points for this game.

Wright State vs. Detroit Mercy: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Wright State has won 19 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.

Detroit Mercy has compiled a 19-9-0 ATS record so far this season.

Wright State (7-8) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 4.5 points or more this season (46.7%) than Detroit Mercy (11-6) does as a 4.5+-point underdog (64.7%).

The Raiders have done a better job covering the spread in away games (10-4-0) than they have at home (7-7-0).

The Titans' winning percentage against the spread at home is .667 (8-4-0). On the road, it is .688 (11-5-0).

Wright State's record against the spread in conference play is 14-7-0.

Detroit Mercy is 15-6-0 against the spread in Horizon League action this year.

Wright State vs. Detroit Mercy: Moneyline Betting Stats

Wright State has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 21 games this year and has walked away with the win 16 times (76.2%) in those games.

The Raiders have a win-loss record of 11-4 when favored by -194 or better by sportsbooks this year.

Detroit Mercy has gone 9-12 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 42.9% of those games).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +160 or longer, the Titans have a record of 5-9 (35.7%).

Wright State has an implied victory probability of 66% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Wright State vs. Detroit Mercy Head-to-Head Comparison

Wright State is outscoring opponents by 7.4 points per game with a +245 scoring differential overall. It puts up 81.2 points per game (66th in college basketball) and gives up 73.8 per contest (181st in college basketball).

Michael Cooper's 13.7 points per game lead Wright State and are 448th in the country.

Detroit Mercy has a -1 scoring differential, putting up 77.7 points per game (134th in college basketball) and giving up 77.7 (286th in college basketball).

Orlando Lovejoy's team-leading 15.6 points per game rank him 251st in college basketball.

The Raiders win the rebound battle by 3.9 boards on average. They record 31.5 rebounds per game, which ranks 210th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 27.6 per outing.

Michael Imariagbe averages seven rebounds per game (ranking 152nd in college basketball) to lead the Raiders.

The 34.3 rebounds per game the Titans accumulate rank 65th in the nation, 3.3 more than the 31 their opponents record.

Legend Geeter's 6.4 rebounds per game lead the Titans and rank 232nd in the nation.

Wright State ranks 44th in college basketball with 104.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 170th in college basketball defensively with 94.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Titans average 97.5 points per 100 possessions (187th in college basketball), while giving up 97.6 points per 100 possessions (249th in college basketball).

