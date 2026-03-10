Warriors vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 10

Warriors vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Tuesday, March 10, 2026

Tuesday, March 10, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California Coverage: CHSN and NBCS-BA

The Chicago Bulls (26-38) are 6.5-point underdogs against the Golden State Warriors (32-32) at Chase Center on Tuesday, March 10, 2026. The game begins at 10 p.m. ET on CHSN and NBCS-BA. The matchup's over/under is set at 227.5.

Warriors vs. Bulls Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -6.5 227.5 -240 +198

Warriors vs. Bulls Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Warriors win (69.6%)

Warriors vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Warriors have covered the spread in a game 28 times this season (28-35-1).

The Bulls have 28 wins against the spread in 64 games this year.

This season, 37 of the Warriors' games have gone over the point total.

The Bulls have eclipsed the over/under 46.9% of the time this season (30 of 64 games with a set point total).

In home games, Golden State sports an identical winning percentage against the spread as it does in road games (.438).

The Warriors have gone over the total in a higher percentage of games at home (62.5%) than away games (53.1%).

Chicago's winning percentage against the spread at home is .471 (16-17-1). Away, it is .400 (12-18-0).

In 2025-26 a lower percentage of the Bulls' games have finished above the over/under at home (38.2%, 13 of 34) than on the road (56.7%, 17 of 30).

Warriors Leaders

Brandin Podziemski is averaging 12.7 points, 3.7 assists and 5.2 rebounds.

Draymond Green's numbers on the season are 8.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest, shooting 41.3% from the floor and 32.1% from downtown, with an average of 1.5 made treys.

Moses Moody is averaging 11.9 points, 3.3 boards and 1.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Quinten Post averages 7.6 points, 4.1 boards and 1.4 assists, shooting 43.4% from the field and 32.9% from downtown, with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Al Horford averages 8.3 points, 5 boards and 2.6 assists, shooting 43.4% from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Bulls Leaders

Matas Buzelis' numbers on the season are 15.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. He is also sinking 46.9% of his shots from the floor and 36.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 triples.

Josh Giddey's numbers on the season are 17.6 points, 8.3 boards and 8.5 assists per contest. He is sinking 45.7% of his shots from the field and 37.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.8 treys.

The Bulls receive 12.3 points per game from Tre Jones, plus 2.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists.

Per game, Collin Sexton gives the Bulls 14.6 points, 2 rebounds and 3.4 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.1 blocks.

Jalen Smith averages 10.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He is draining 48.5% of his shots from the floor and 38% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per contest.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.