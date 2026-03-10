Eastern Washington vs Idaho College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big Sky Tournament

The No. 3 seed Eastern Washington Eagles (14-18, 11-7 Big Sky) will take the court in the Big Sky tournament against the No. 7 seed Idaho Vandals (19-14, 9-9 Big Sky), Tuesday at 11:30 p.m. ET live on ESPN2.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Eastern Washington vs. Idaho Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, March 10, 2026

Tuesday, March 10, 2026 Game time: 11:30 p.m. ET

11:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho Arena: Idaho Central Arena

Eastern Washington vs. Idaho Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Idaho win (64.9%)

Before you bet on Tuesday's Eastern Washington-Idaho spread (Eastern Washington -1.5) or total (153.5 points), check out the betting insights and trends below.

Eastern Washington vs. Idaho: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Eastern Washington has put together an 18-12-0 ATS record so far this year.

Idaho has put together a 14-16-0 record against the spread this season.

Eastern Washington covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point favorite or more 63.6% of the time. That's more often than Idaho covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more (36.4%).

The Eagles have done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (12-6-0) than they have in home games (6-5-0).

Against the spread, the Vandals have had better results on the road (7-9-0) than at home (4-6-0).

Eastern Washington has covered the spread 12 times in 18 conference games.

Idaho's Big Sky record against the spread is 9-11-0.

Eastern Washington vs. Idaho: Moneyline Betting Stats

Eastern Washington has won in seven of the 10 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This season, the Eagles have been victorious eight times in 11 chances when named as a favorite of at least -113 or shorter on the moneyline.

Idaho has been the moneyline underdog 10 total times this season. Idaho has finished 3-7 in those games.

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -106 or longer, the Vandals have a 3-7 record (winning just 30% of their games).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Eastern Washington has a 53.1% chance of pulling out a win.

Eastern Washington vs. Idaho Head-to-Head Comparison

Eastern Washington averages 78.4 points per game (116th in college basketball) while allowing 78.9 per outing (312th in college basketball). It has a -17 scoring differential overall.

Eastern Washington's leading scorer, Isaiah Moses, is 92nd in the country putting up 18 points per game.

Idaho has a +189 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.7 points per game. It is putting up 78.6 points per game, 110th in college basketball, and is giving up 72.9 per outing to rank 147th in college basketball.

Jackson Rasmussen is 407th in college basketball with a team-leading 14 points per game.

The 29.7 rebounds per game the Eagles average rank 298th in college basketball. Their opponents grab 28.9 per contest.

Alton Hamilton IV paces the team with 5.7 rebounds per game (360th in college basketball play).

The Vandals rank 108th in the nation at 33.2 rebounds per game. That's 3.6 more than the 29.6 their opponents average.

Brody Rowbury averages 5.4 rebounds per game (449th in college basketball) to lead the Vandals.

Eastern Washington ranks 96th in college basketball with 101.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 332nd in college basketball defensively with 102 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Vandals rank 88th in college basketball averaging 101.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 156th, allowing 94.3 points per 100 possessions.

