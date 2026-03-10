Gonzaga vs Santa Clara College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for WCC Tournament Championship

The No. 3 seed Santa Clara Broncos (26-7, 15-3 WCC) are in the WCC championship game against the No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs (29-3, 16-2 WCC). The title game is on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET.

Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, March 10, 2026

Tuesday, March 10, 2026 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Arena: Orleans Arena

Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Gonzaga win (65.1%)

Gonzaga is a 6.5-point favorite over Santa Clara on Tuesday and the total has been set at 162.5 points. Keep reading for a few betting trends and insights before making an informed wager on the outing.

Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Gonzaga has won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 13 times.

Santa Clara has covered 18 times in 31 chances against the spread this season.

Gonzaga (15-12) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 6.5 points or more this season (55.6%) than Santa Clara (1-0) does as a 6.5+-point underdog (100%).

Against the spread, the Bulldogs have fared worse when playing at home, covering seven times in 14 home games, and six times in 10 road games.

The Broncos have been better against the spread at home (10-4-0) than on the road (6-5-0) this season.

Gonzaga has nine wins against the spread in 18 conference games this season.

Santa Clara has 12 wins against the spread in 19 WCC games this year.

Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara: Moneyline Betting Stats

Gonzaga has won in 23, or 88.5%, of the 26 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Bulldogs have a mark of 21-1 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by -285 or better on the moneyline.

Santa Clara has won one of the five games it was listed as the moneyline underdog this season (20%).

The Broncos have played as a moneyline underdog of +230 or longer in just one game this season, which they lost.

Gonzaga has an implied victory probability of 74% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara Head-to-Head Comparison

Gonzaga is outscoring opponents by 19.4 points per game with a +620 scoring differential overall. It puts up 85.3 points per game (19th in college basketball) and gives up 65.9 per outing (16th in college basketball).

Graham Ike leads Gonzaga, recording 19.9 points per game (37th in the nation).

Santa Clara has a +365 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.1 points per game. It is putting up 83.3 points per game, 34th in college basketball, and is allowing 72.2 per contest to rank 128th in college basketball.

Christian Hammond is ranked 251st in the country with a team-high 15.6 points per game.

The Bulldogs come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 7.8 boards. They are collecting 36.2 rebounds per game (25th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 28.4 per outing.

Ike averages 8.4 rebounds per game (ranking 61st in college basketball) to lead the Bulldogs.

The Broncos win the rebound battle by an average of 2.4 boards. They are pulling down 32.6 rebounds per game (137th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 30.2.

Allen Graves' 6.4 rebounds per game lead the Broncos and rank 232nd in the country.

Gonzaga ranks 22nd in college basketball with 107 points scored per 100 possessions, and fourth in college basketball defensively with 82.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Broncos' 104.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 43rd in college basketball, and the 90.6 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 69th in college basketball.

