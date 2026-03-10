Hofstra vs Monmouth College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for CAA Tournament Championship

The No. 3 seed Hofstra Pride (23-10, 12-6 CAA) will look to claim the CAA championship and a guaranteed spot in the NCAA Tournament when they face off with the No. 4 Monmouth Hawks (19-14, 11-7 CAA) on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Hofstra vs. Monmouth Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, March 10, 2026

Tuesday, March 10, 2026 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: CareFirst Arena

Hofstra vs. Monmouth Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hofstra win (68.4%)

Before you bet on Tuesday's Hofstra-Monmouth spread (Hofstra -5.5) or total (136.5 points), take a look at the betting trends and insights below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Hofstra vs. Monmouth: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Hofstra has won 19 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.

Monmouth has covered 16 times in 31 chances against the spread this season.

As a 5.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Monmouth is 4-3 against the spread compared to the 7-6 ATS record Hofstra puts up as a 5.5-point favorite.

The Pride have done a better job covering the spread at home (6-4-0) than they have in road affairs (10-7-0).

Against the spread, the Hawks have had better results on the road (9-6-0) than at home (6-7-0).

Hofstra is 10-9-0 against the spread in conference play this year.

Monmouth has beaten the spread 10 times in 19 CAA games.

Hofstra vs. Monmouth: Moneyline Betting Stats

Hofstra has won in 16, or 80%, of the 20 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This season, the Pride have been victorious 10 times in 13 chances when named as a favorite of at least -230 or shorter on the moneyline.

Monmouth has won 35.7% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (5-9).

The Hawks have gone 1-5 in games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +188 or longer (16.7%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Hofstra has a 69.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Hofstra vs. Monmouth Head-to-Head Comparison

Hofstra averages 75.6 points per game (182nd in college basketball) while giving up 66 per contest (18th in college basketball). It has a +319 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 9.6 points per game.

Cruz Davis' team-leading 20.5 points per game ranks 25th in the country.

Monmouth puts up 72.8 points per game (264th in college basketball) while giving up 70.7 per outing (91st in college basketball). It has a +68 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 2.1 points per game.

Jason Rivera-Torres is ranked 233rd in college basketball with a team-leading 15.8 points per game.

The Pride prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 5.5 boards. They are grabbing 35.1 rebounds per game (39th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 29.6 per outing.

Victory Onuetu averages 6.9 rebounds per game (ranking 164th in college basketball) to lead the Pride.

The Hawks rank 188th in the country at 31.9 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 32 their opponents average.

Rivera-Torres tops the Hawks with 8.1 rebounds per game (74th in college basketball).

Hofstra ranks 120th in college basketball with 100 points scored per 100 possessions, and 30th in college basketball defensively with 87.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Hawks rank 261st in college basketball averaging 93.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 76th, allowing 91.2 points per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!