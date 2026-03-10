FanDuel Promo Offer for New Customers: Up to $300 Back in Bonus Bets Every Day for 10 Days

It's time to dance!

Are you new to FanDuel Sportsbook? New customers can get up to $300 back in Bonus Bets every day for 10 days. Use your Bet Reset token to get started.

How to Participate in the FanDuel Promo

FanDuel doesn’t require promo codes, so for this offer, you won’t need one. Follow these steps to participate:

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook After signing up, you will be awarded one Bet Reset Token every day for ten days. Your Bet Reset Tokens may be used on any wager. Select your wager, toggle-on your Bet Reset Token, and place your bet! If your bet loses, you will be refunded in Bonus Bets. There is a maximum refund of $300 per Bet Reset Token. Refund will be credited within 72 hours of bet settlement. Refund will be issued as nonwithdrawable Bonus Bets that expires 7 days after receipt. Bet Reset Tokens expire 24 hours after receipt.

See full terms and conditions at FanDuel Sportsbook.

How Do Bonus Bets Work?

Bonus Bets are bonuses that you’ll find in your account page or betslip.

Awarded Bonus Bets do not need to be used in one lump sum. You can update the amount of Bonus Bets you want to wager in your betslip. The remaining Bonus Bet balance will still be available in your account.

With Bonus Bets, only the winnings are returned to you, you will not get the stake returned as cash in your wallet.

More information on Bonus Bets found here.

Who Can Claim FanDuel’s Promo Offer?

The Promotion is only open to individuals who, at the time of entry, are at least eighteen (18) years of age and physically present in the District of Columbia, Kentucky, Puerto Rico, or Wyoming or are at least twenty one (21) years of age and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana (excluding the following perishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, or West Virginia during the Promotion Period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The Promotion will begin at 12:00 AM ET on March 9, 2026 and end at 11:59 PM ET on April 6, 2026.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.

Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C. & PR) and present in select states (for KS, in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino). If playing causes you financial, family and occupational problems, call the ASSMCA PAS line at 1-800-981-0023 (PR). First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets which expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.