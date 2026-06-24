World Cup Picks for Today: World Cup Best Bets for Wednesday, June 24, 2026

Today's Best World Cup Predictions at a Glance

Nikola Katic to have 1 or More Shot on

Kerim Alajbegovic Anytime Assist (+180)

Breel Embolo Anytime Assist (+500)

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde to Create 1 or More Shot (-120)

Lewis Ferguson to win 2 or More Fouls (+105)

Mexico Moneyline (-110)

Yaya Sitole To Be Booked (+250)

By Jake Osgathorpe (@JAKEOZZ)

The World Cup continues today as we enter the final round of group matches.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, how should you bet today's matches?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

World Cup Picks and Best Bets Today

Bosnia vs Qatar Prediction: 3-1 Bosnia

Everything is still up for grabs in Group B, with Bosnia and Qatar both sitting on one point. A win for either side would put them in a strong position to reach the knockout stage.

Both were hammered in matchday two, conceding a combined 10 goals, and both will be missing suspended players, with Qatar down two men.

Bosnia are deserved favorites. Qatar have been a defensive mess, conceding 8.10 xGA through two games, and this looks like a major set-piece mismatch.

Qatar have conceded 1.52 xGA from set pieces, while Bosnia are dangerous from dead balls, generating 1.06 xG and scoring once already.

That brings NIKOLA KATIC 1+ SHOT ON TARGET into play.

He averaged 1.76 shots and 1.03 shots on target per 90 in qualifying and should finally get opportunities against this vulnerable defense.

We'll also back KERIM ALAJBEGOVIC 1+ ASSIST. He's Bosnia's main creative spark, averaging 2.5 chances created and 0.30 xA per 90 in qualifying.

Switzerland vs Canada Prediction: 2-1 Switzerland

The equation is simple: Switzerland must win to top the group, while Canada only need a draw.

I'm siding with the Swiss. They simply take care of the ball better than anyone else in Group B and should have too much quality.

Johan Manzambi should come into the starting lineup after an impressive cameo against Bosnia, giving Switzerland another attacking threat alongside BREEL EMBOLO.

While Embolo is renowned for his goalscoring, it’s his creativity I’m targeting this time around, with EMBOLO 1+ ASSIST the play. He's created seven chances, including three big chances, in two games and registered an assist last time out. He can help the Swiss exploit Canada's aggressive press.

Morocco vs Haiti Prediction: 3-1 Morocco

Morocco have been excellent... for 45 minutes at a time. They've faded badly after halftime but can still top the group with a win and a little help elsewhere.

Haiti are already eliminated but have impressed and won't sit back here.

That brings JEAN-RICNER BELLEGARDE 1+ CHANCE CREATED into play. This market simply requires a pass leading to a shot, and he's been overlooked.

The Wolves midfielder has created three chances in two World Cup games and averaged 0.94 per 90 in the Premier League. Morocco have looked vulnerable late in games, and Haiti will fancy their chances.

Scotland vs Brazil Prediction: 1-0 Brazil

I think Scotland may need a point here to qualify.

Brazil haven't been particularly convincing despite sitting top of the group, but a comfortable win would likely secure first place.

This could become tense depending on events elsewhere, and LEWIS FERGUSON 2+ FOULS WON at plus money stands out. The Bologna midfielder has already drawn nine fouls in two games, while Brazil's midfield can be overly aggressive.

If Scotland are hanging on and Morocco are winning elsewhere, frustration could easily creep into Brazil's game.

Czechia vs Mexico Prediction: 2-0 Mexico

Czechia have to win against co-hosts Mexico to have any chance of qualifying for the knockouts.

Mexico have already topped Group A, so could ring the changes if they want, though in front of home support, I don’t expect them to take their foot off the gas.

Czechia have been poor in both games so far and are likely to struggle with Mexico’s pace and intensity, especially at altitude, so MEXICO on the MONEYLINE seems straightforward enough.

South Africa vs South Korea Prediction: 2-0 South Korea

South Africa's late equalizer last time out has kept them alive. They need to win to advance, while South Korea need only a draw to finish second.

At some point South Africa will have to open up, and that should create opportunities for YAYA SITHOLE TO BE BOOKED. He's back from suspension, his midfield partner is suspended, and he'll have his hands full with Lee Kang-in, Lee Jae-sung and Son Heung-min.

Sithole is a serial card collector too, averaging 0.35 cards per 90 in Portugal this season and posting strong card numbers throughout his career.

With South Africa forced to chase the game, he could easily be exposed again.

Referee Facundo Tello averages 5.5 cards per game since the start of 2025, which only helps.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

Who does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans already played Paraguay and Australia. Their final group match is against Turkey (June 25th).

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by France at +500 and England at +700.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.