FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
MLB

World Baseball Classic Odds: Who Are the Favorites After Pool Play?

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

Subscribe to our newsletter

World Baseball Classic Odds: Who Are the Favorites After Pool Play?

The 2026 World Baseball Classic is into the knockout rounds, with eight teams remaining.

Who are the favorites to win this year's title?

Here are FanDuel Sportsbook's World Baseball Classic odds after pool play.

World Baseball Classic Betting Odds

Full World Baseball Classic betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Team
Odds
USA+130
Dominican Republic+240
Japan+420
Venezuela+850
Puerto Rico+1600
Italy+2000
Canada+3000

Which MLB bets stand out to you ahead of this season? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup