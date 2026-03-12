World Baseball Classic Odds: Who Are the Favorites After Pool Play?

The 2026 World Baseball Classic is into the knockout rounds, with eight teams remaining.

Who are the favorites to win this year's title?

Here are FanDuel Sportsbook's World Baseball Classic odds after pool play.

World Baseball Classic Betting Odds

Full World Baseball Classic betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Team Odds USA +130 Dominican Republic +240 Japan +420 Venezuela +850 Puerto Rico +1600 Italy +2000 Canada +3000 View Full Table ChevronDown

