World Baseball Classic MVP Odds: Who Leads the Pack Following Pool Play?

The 2026 World Baseball Classic is through the pool-play round, with eight teams remaining.

Shohei Ohtani took home MVP honors at the last WBC in 2023. Who are the MVP favorites heading into the knockout rounds?

Per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Baseball Classic odds, here are the current MVP odds.

World Baseball Classic MVP Odds

Player Odds Shohei Ohtani (JPN) +550 Aaron Judge (USA) +650 Fernando Tatis Jr. (DOM) +1400 Juan Soto (DOM) +1500 Bobby Witt Jr. (USA) +1600 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (DOM) +1700 Junior Caminero (DOM) +1800 View Full Table ChevronDown

