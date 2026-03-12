FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

MLB

World Baseball Classic MVP Odds: Who Leads the Pack Following Pool Play?

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

World Baseball Classic MVP Odds: Who Leads the Pack Following Pool Play?

The 2026 World Baseball Classic is through the pool-play round, with eight teams remaining.

Shohei Ohtani took home MVP honors at the last WBC in 2023. Who are the MVP favorites heading into the knockout rounds?

Per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Baseball Classic odds, here are the current MVP odds.

World Baseball Classic MVP Odds

Player
Odds
Shohei Ohtani (JPN)+550
Aaron Judge (USA)+650
Fernando Tatis Jr. (DOM)+1400
Juan Soto (DOM)+1500
Bobby Witt Jr. (USA)+1600
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (DOM)+1700
Junior Caminero (DOM)+1800

