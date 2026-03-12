2 Best Bets and Player Props for Celtics vs. Thunder

Even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Oklahoma City Thunder host the Boston Celtics at 9:30 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

Thunder vs. Celtics Props and Best Bets

In some ways, it's felt like OKC has been able to just put it on cruise control after their red-hot start to the year. Fresh off a title, they've likely had their eyes on the postseason from the jump, and there probably haven't been that many regular season games that have gotten their juices flowing.

This will be an exception as it's a potential NBA Finals preview against Boston in a showcase Prime game.

I like OKC to start fast.

1st Quarter Spread 1st Quarter Spread Oklahoma City Thunder -2.5 -104 View more odds in Sportsbook

But it's not all motivation related. While the Thunder rate out well in about every facet, they're especially lights out to start games. For the season, Oklahoma City owns the NBA's best first-quarter net rating (+14.4).

Boston rates out pretty well across the board, too, but they're nowhere near as strong in the opening stanza, particularly of late. Over the last 10 games, the Celtics sit 19th in first-quarter net rating (-0.8).

The matchup with Boston sets up well for Chet Holmgren to hit multiple threes.

2+ Made Threes 2+ Made Threes Chet Holmgren -104 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Celtics allow the fourth-highest three-point attempt rate (45.0%) for the season. Over the last 30 games, they've let up the second-most made threes per night to centers (1.9).

Chet is not a high-volume three-point shooter as he averages only 3.6 three-point tries per game. But he's taken at least five treys in two of his past three outings, including a blistering 6-for-11 night from deep in his most recent game.

He's also shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc since the break (seven games), so if this matchup boosts his volume, Holmgren is plenty capable of hitting at least two three-pointers.

