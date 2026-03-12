Charlotte vs Tulane College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for AAC Tournament

The No. 5 seed Charlotte 49ers (15-16, 9-9 AAC) take on the No. 9 seed Tulane Green Wave (18-14, 8-10 AAC) in the AAC tournament Thursday at Legacy Arena at BJCC, beginning at 7 p.m. ET. Both teams will look to take one step closer to earning an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Charlotte vs. Tulane Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 12, 2026

Thursday, March 12, 2026 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Arena: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Charlotte vs. Tulane Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Charlotte win (55.3%)

Take a look at some betting insights for Charlotte (-1.5) versus Tulane on Thursday. The over/under is set at 142.5 points for this game.

Charlotte vs. Tulane: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Charlotte is 16-13-0 ATS this season.

Tulane has won 15 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 15 times.

When the spread is set as 1.5 or more this season, Charlotte (8-5) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (61.5%) than Tulane (8-9) does as the underdog (47.1%).

The 49ers sport a better record against the spread when playing at home (9-7-0) than they do on the road (6-5-0).

The Green Wave have performed better against the spread on the road (6-3-0) than at home (7-10-0) this year.

Charlotte's record against the spread in conference play is 10-7-0.

Tulane is 11-7-0 against the spread in AAC action this season.

Charlotte vs. Tulane: Moneyline Betting Stats

Charlotte has won in nine, or 75%, of the 12 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This season, the 49ers have been victorious nine times in 12 chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 or better on the moneyline.

Tulane has compiled a 6-11 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 35.3% of those games).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +105 or longer, the Green Wave have gone 6-11 (35.3%).

Charlotte has an implied victory probability of 55.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Charlotte vs. Tulane Head-to-Head Comparison

Charlotte has a -35 scoring differential, falling short by 1.1 points per game. It is putting up 73.3 points per game to rank 247th in college basketball and is allowing 74.4 per contest to rank 197th in college basketball.

Ben Bradford's team-leading 12.9 points per game ranks 569th in college basketball.

Tulane has a -90 scoring differential, falling short by 2.8 points per game. It is putting up 72.8 points per game, 261st in college basketball, and is giving up 75.6 per contest to rank 230th in college basketball.

Rowan Brumbaugh's team-leading 19.0 points per game rank him 58th in the nation.

The 49ers prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 1.4 boards. They are pulling down 30.6 rebounds per game (258th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 29.2 per outing.

Anton Bonke averages 8.0 rebounds per game (ranking 78th in college basketball) to lead the 49ers.

The Green Wave record 27.3 rebounds per game (350th in college basketball) while allowing 35.6 per outing to opponents. They are outrebounded by 8.3 boards per game.

Brumbaugh averages 5.0 rebounds per game (607th in college basketball) to lead the Green Wave.

Charlotte's 98.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 158th in college basketball, and the 100.3 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 312th in college basketball.

The Green Wave score 94.6 points per 100 possessions (246th in college basketball), while allowing 98.2 points per 100 possessions (259th in college basketball).

