2 Best Bets and Player Props for 76ers vs. Pistons

Which bets stand out today as the Detroit Pistons take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

76ers vs. Pistons Props and Betting Picks

When players with usage rates as high as Tyrese Maxey's and Joel Embiid's are sidelined, it creates a lot of opportunity for others. On the flip side, it also elevates those others into more prominent spots on the scouting report, making them defensive priorities for opponents.

I think Detroit's elite defense will be honed in on rookie VJ Edgecombe, pushing me toward the under on his elevated points prop.

VJ Edgecombe - Points VJ Edgecombe Under Mar 12 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Edgecombe has played in one game since Maxey hit the shelf, and he netted 21 points in that one. But it came against the tanking Memphis Grizzlies.

The Pistons are very much not the Grizzlies. Detroit has the NBA's second-best defensive rating this season, and they've held shooting guards to the third-fewest points per night (20.0) over the last 30 games.

The opportunity should be there for Edgecombe, and Detroit will be without defensive ace Ausar Thompson. But the Pistons still have enough defensive weapons to make this a tough spot for the rookie.

Philly's defense has been getting torched by two-guards, and that makes the over on Marcus Sasser's points prop an appealing bet.

Marcus Sasser - Points Marcus Sasser Over Mar 12 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Across the last 30 days, the Sixers are permitting a league-high 24.8 points per game to shooting guards.

Sasser is oftentimes deployed as a backup point guard, but he's been moved into the starting five in each of the past three games, playing alongside Cade Cunningham.

His minutes can be volatile, and there's plenty of blowout risk today with Detroit a 15.5-point favorite. But the matchup is undoubtedly a good one, and it's not a given Sasser would be on the bench in blowout time.

He's shooting 43.1% from three this season and 92.3% from the free-throw line, so I feel good about his ability to take advantage of his looks. Plus, getting minutes next to an elite passer like Cade doesn't hurt things.

