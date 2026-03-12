3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Thursday 3/12/26

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

NBA Player Props for Today

Phoenix Suns at Indiana Pacers

It seems like getting fined for tanking has only motivated the Indiana Pacers to tank even harder since the break as the Pacers have lost 10 in a row, including a five-point defeat versus the Sacramento Kings last time out.

But the Pacers -- as bad as they've been overall lately -- have been tough on point guards, pushing me to the under on Collin Gillespie's points prop.

Across the past 30 games, no team is surrendering fewer points per game to PGs than they Pacers are (21.7).

For the season, Gillespie's points per game output is at 13.6 -- right at this line. But the recent return of Jalen Green has meant fewer points for Gillespie as he's been held to 12 or fewer points in three of the past four games.

Denver Nuggets at San Antonio Spurs

There are a couple marquee matchups tonight in the NBA, and this Denver Nuggets-San Antonio Spurs showdown is one of them. With Victor Wembanyama patrolling the paint for the Spurs, I like Nikola Jokic to drain at least two threes.

Over the past two seasons, Wemby and Jokic have faced off just twice. In both of those games, Jokic hit three triples, and he took a whopping 18 threes over the two contests. Just to put that into perspective, Jokic has averaged 4.7 and 4.8 three-point attempts the last two seasons, so dates against Wemby seem to push him to the perimeter more, which makes perfect sense.

This is the second leg of a back to back for Denver, but Jokic logged just 30 minutes last night in a blowout win. Plus, he's been amazing in back to backs this year. In nine games on zero days rest, Jokic is averaging 34.2 points per game and 2.3 made threes per night.

Chicago Bulls at Los Angeles Lakers

Earlier this campaign, Josh Giddey was putting up some monster statlines. He's getting back in the groove lately, and I like him to surpass his PRA total tonight in a friendly matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Over the last 30 games, LA is allowing the eighth-most rebounds per night to point guards (6.6) as well as the seventh-most assists per game (9.2) to the position.

Giddey is on fire right now, posting a triple-double in three of his past four games. Last time out, he had 30 combined rebounds and assists. He's averaging 17.5 points, 12.0 boards and 11.5 assists during that four-game span -- 41.0 PRA.

In a friendly matchup and playing his best ball since early in the season, Giddey can rack up at least 36 PRA tonight, and his +340 triple-double odds catch my eye, too.

