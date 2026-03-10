World Baseball Classic: Best Bets for United States vs. Italy

The United States' fourth pool-play game of the 2026 World Baseball Classic takes place tonight at 8 p.m. ET as the US faces Italy.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Baseball Classic odds, what are the best bets for today's matchup?

All World Baseball Classic odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change.

US vs. Italy WBC Best Bets

The expectation is that right-hander Michael Lorenzen will start today for Italy. That bodes well for the American bats, especially the right-handed hitters, and that puts me on Bobby Witt Jr. to hit a homer.

In 2025, Lorenzen was a reverse-splits pitcher, letting up a .345 wOBA, 1.79 homers per nine and a 42.9% fly-ball rate to righties.

Witt is good in just about any split, and he posted a 42.7% fly-ball rate and .358 wOBA in righty-righty matchup a season ago.

This game being in Houston, the ninth-most homer-friendly venue across the last three seasons, per Statcast Park Factors, doesn't hurt things.

A win secures the top spot in the group for the US, so they should be dialed in, and I like Witt to go deep at these +360 odds.

Which MLB bets stand out to you ahead of this season? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.