Wooden Award Odds: Cameron Boozer the Clear Favorite

The college basketball season is heating up, and there have been more than a few standout players across the country.

Who is in the running to win the 2025-26 Wooden Award?

Via FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds, let's check out the current Wooden Award odds.

Please note lines are subject to change after this article is published.

Wooden Award Odds

Full Wooden Award odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Player Odds Cameron Boozer (Duke) -650 AJ Dybantsa (BYU) +850 Braden Smith (Purdue) +1500 JT Toppin (Texas Tech) +1700 Kingston Flemings (Houston) +3500 Joshua Jefferson (Iowa State) +3500 Darius Acuff Jr. (Arkansas) +5000 View Full Table ChevronDown

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You'll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you across the nation tonight? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.