      Wooden Award Odds: Cameron Boozer the Clear Favorite

      Austan Kas
      Austan Kas@AustanKas

      Wooden Award Odds: Cameron Boozer the Clear Favorite

      The college basketball season is heating up, and there have been more than a few standout players across the country.

      Who is in the running to win the 2025-26 Wooden Award?

      Via FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds, let's check out the current Wooden Award odds.

      Please note lines are subject to change after this article is published.

      Wooden Award Odds

      Full Wooden Award odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

      Player
      Odds
      Cameron Boozer (Duke)-650
      AJ Dybantsa (BYU)+850
      Braden Smith (Purdue)+1500
      JT Toppin (Texas Tech)+1700
      Kingston Flemings (Houston)+3500
      Joshua Jefferson (Iowa State)+3500
      Darius Acuff Jr. (Arkansas)+5000

