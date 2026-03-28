Women's NCAA Tournament: 3 Best Bets for Saturday's Sweet 16 Games

Saturday’s women's NCAA Tournament slate is more balanced than Friday's Sweet 16 clashes, with closer spreads and more upset potential. This is where matchup edges and recent form matter even more.

Using tournament performance, season-long metrics and player-level data, here are the best bets for today's games.

Betting odds via FanDuel Sportsbook's women's March Madness odds and may change after this article is published

Women's Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament Best Bets for Saturday

Texas vs Kentucky -- Texas -14.5

Best Bet: Texas Spread

Step-by-step breakdown:

1. Star power edge

Madison Booker (18.9 PPG, 51.6% FG)

Just dropped 40 points in Round 2

Kentucky doesn’t have a player at that level.

2. Two-way dominance

Texas ranks:

Top 5 offense

Top 5 defense

Kentucky:

Top 25 offense

Outside top 80 defense

3. Head-to-head

Texas already beat Kentucky this season:

64–53 win

That matters — same matchup, same structural advantage.

Final read:

Texas controls this game on both ends.

Pick: Texas Spread

South Carolina vs Oklahoma -- South Carolina -17.5

Best Bet: South Carolina Spread

Step-by-step breakdown:

1. Elite balance

South Carolina:

Top 5 offense

Top 5 defense

Led by:

Joyce Edwards (19.6 PPG, 58.7% FG)

2. Head-to-head split

Oklahoma won first matchup (OT)

South Carolina won second (by 18)

The key takeaway: South Carolina adjusted and dominated

3. Tournament form

South Carolina: blowouts (100+ point games)

Oklahoma: competitive wins, but less dominant

4. Matchup factor

Oklahoma relies heavily on:

Raegan Beers inside

South Carolina’s depth neutralizes that advantage.

Final read:

Gamecocks are the more complete team.

Pick: South Carolina

TCU vs Virginia -- TCU -9.5

Best Bet: TCU Spread

Step-by-step breakdown:

1. Talent and efficiency gap

TCU:

Top 10 defense

Top 15 offense

Virginia:

Outside top 150 defensively

2. Star guard edge

Olivia Miles (19.6 PPG, 6.4 APG)

Controls pace and creates offense in half court.

3. Virginia regression spot

Virginia has:

Won 3 straight (including double OT)

Relied heavily on shot variance and late-game execution

That profile is hard to sustain.

4. Depth factor

TCU has more scoring options and can win in multiple styles.

Final read:

Virginia’s run likely ends here.

Pick: TCU Spread

Which women's March Madness odds stand out to you this year? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.