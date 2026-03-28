Women's NCAA Tournament: 3 Best Bets for Saturday's Sweet 16 Games
Saturday’s women's NCAA Tournament slate is more balanced than Friday's Sweet 16 clashes, with closer spreads and more upset potential. This is where matchup edges and recent form matter even more.
Using tournament performance, season-long metrics and player-level data, here are the best bets for today's games.
Betting odds via FanDuel Sportsbook's women's March Madness odds and may change after this article is published
Women's Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament Best Bets for Saturday
Texas vs Kentucky -- Texas -14.5
Best Bet: Texas Spread
Step-by-step breakdown:
1. Star power edge
- Madison Booker (18.9 PPG, 51.6% FG)
- Just dropped 40 points in Round 2
Kentucky doesn’t have a player at that level.
2. Two-way dominance
Texas ranks:
- Top 5 offense
- Top 5 defense
Kentucky:
- Top 25 offense
- Outside top 80 defense
3. Head-to-head
Texas already beat Kentucky this season:
- 64–53 win
That matters — same matchup, same structural advantage.
Final read:
Texas controls this game on both ends.
Pick: Texas Spread
South Carolina vs Oklahoma -- South Carolina -17.5
Best Bet: South Carolina Spread
Step-by-step breakdown:
1. Elite balance
South Carolina:
- Top 5 offense
- Top 5 defense
Led by:
- Joyce Edwards (19.6 PPG, 58.7% FG)
2. Head-to-head split
- Oklahoma won first matchup (OT)
- South Carolina won second (by 18)
The key takeaway: South Carolina adjusted and dominated
3. Tournament form
- South Carolina: blowouts (100+ point games)
- Oklahoma: competitive wins, but less dominant
4. Matchup factor
Oklahoma relies heavily on:
- Raegan Beers inside
South Carolina’s depth neutralizes that advantage.
Final read:
Gamecocks are the more complete team.
Pick: South Carolina
TCU vs Virginia -- TCU -9.5
Best Bet: TCU Spread
Step-by-step breakdown:
1. Talent and efficiency gap
TCU:
- Top 10 defense
- Top 15 offense
Virginia:
- Outside top 150 defensively
2. Star guard edge
- Olivia Miles (19.6 PPG, 6.4 APG)
Controls pace and creates offense in half court.
3. Virginia regression spot
Virginia has:
- Won 3 straight (including double OT)
- Relied heavily on shot variance and late-game execution
That profile is hard to sustain.
4. Depth factor
TCU has more scoring options and can win in multiple styles.
Final read:
Virginia’s run likely ends here.
Pick: TCU Spread
Which women's March Madness odds stand out to you this year? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.