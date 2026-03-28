Iowa vs Illinois: Best Same Game Parlay for Elite Eight College Basketball NCAA Tournament
The Elite Eight is where Same Game Parlays (SGPs) become especially valuable. Rotations shorten, stars dominate usage and familiarity between teams leads to more predictable game scripts — particularly in conference matchups like Iowa vs. Illinois.
This Big Ten showdown is expected to be:
- Slower paced
- Physical
- Guard-driven
That makes it perfect for a player-prop-focused SGP built around usage, minutes and matchup tendencies.
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Illinois vs. Iowa Same Game Parlay, Best Bets
Parlay Legs:
- Bennett Stirtz (Iowa) OVER 19.5 Points (-115)
- Keaton Wagler (Illinois) OVER 17.5 Points (+100)
- David Mirkovic (Illinois) OVER 8.5 Rebounds (-122)
- Total Odds: +520
Why This Same Game Parlay Works
This SGP is built on a tight, half-court game where primary scorers and interior players dominate production.
Unlike fast-paced games, this matchup funnels usage into:
- Lead guards (shot creators)
- Frontcourt rebounders
Leg 1: Bennett Stirtz OVER 19.5 Points
Bennett Stirtz (IOW) - Total Points
Key Analysis:
1. Offensive focal point
- Stirtz averages ~19.7 PPG
- Iowa’s entire offense runs through him
2. Tournament usage spike
- Scored 20+ in multiple tournament games
- Increased shot volume in elimination games
3. Game script dependency
If Iowa stays competitive:
- Stirtz will take 15–20 shots
- Heavy late-game usage
4. Previous matchup adjustment
- Scored just 12 points vs Illinois earlier this year
- Expect a much more aggressive scoring approach in a win-or-go-home setting
Correlation Factor:
If Iowa scores → Stirtz is responsible for a large share.
Leg 2: Keaton Wagler OVER 17.5 Points
Keaton Wagler (ILL) - Total Points
Key Analysis:
1. Illinois’ top scorer
- 17.7 PPG
- Efficient shot creator at all three levels
2. Offensive consistency
- Illinois has multiple scorers, but Wagler is the most reliable
- High usage in half-court sets
3. Matchup advantage
Iowa’s defense:
- More vulnerable on the perimeter
- Allows scoring wings to operate in space
4. Close-game upside
- If game is tight → Wagler sees more late-game touches
- Free throw opportunities increase
Correlation Factor:
If Illinois wins → Wagler likely leads scoring.
Leg 3: David Mirkovic OVER 8.5 Rebounds
David Mirkovic (ILL) - Total Rebounds
Key Analysis:
1. Interior presence
- 8.0 rebounds per game
- Illinois’ top rebounder
- Mirkovic's rebounding is listed as one our top NCAA tournament player props for today
2. Iowa matchup
- Iowa plays smaller lineups
- Relies more on guards than dominant bigs
3. Game style
- Slower pace → more half-court misses
- Physical play → more rebounding opportunities
4. Minutes projection
Elite Eight → starters play 30+ minutes
Correlation Factor:
More missed shots → more rebounds → Mirkovic benefits.
Parlay Correlation Breakdown
This SGP is tightly connected:
- If game stays close →
- Stirtz plays full minutes → points increase
- Wagler takes more shots → scoring increases
- Slower pace →
- More half-court possessions → rebounding opportunities
- Physical game →
- Higher rebound totals
- More free throws → scoring boosts
Why This SGP Has Value
- High-usage players (predictable volume)
- Tight spread → maximum minutes for starters
- Conference familiarity → stable game script
This is exactly the type of setup where player prop parlays outperform random combinations.
Click here for Iowa vs. Illinois best bets and picks.
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