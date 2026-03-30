Women's NCAA Tournament: 2 Best Bets for Today's Elite Eight Games
Monday’s Women’s NCAA Tournament Elite Eight features two high-level matchups:
- Michigan vs Texas
- TCU vs South Carolina
Both games feature elite teams with Final Four implications, and the betting market reflects that with double-digit spreads and clear favorites. Based on team efficiency, player performance, and tournament form, here are the two best bets for today’s Elite Eight games, with deep, data-driven analysis.
Betting odds via FanDuel Sportsbook's women's March Madness odds and may change after this article is published
Women's Elite Eight NCAA Tournament Best Bets for Monday
Texas -9.5 vs Michigan
Texas is the most complete team remaining on this side of the bracket and has a clear edge in both efficiency and matchup structure.
Step-by-step analysis:
1. Tournament dominance
Texas has controlled its path to the Elite Eight:
- Dominant Sweet 16 win over Kentucky
- Multiple double-digit wins in March
They are winning with:
- Defense
- Transition scoring
- Depth
Texas has now reached three straight Elite Eights, reinforcing consistency at this stage.
2. Defensive mismatch
Texas thrives defensively:
- Forces turnovers
- Limits efficient shot attempts
- Controls pace
Michigan’s offense, while effective, is more dependent on:
- Half-court execution
- Secondary scoring bursts
If Texas dictates tempo, Michigan will struggle to keep up.
3. Player edge
Texas features:
- Madison Booker (elite scorer and rebounder)
- Jordan Lee (~14 PPG, strong two-way guard)
Michigan relies more on balance, but lacks a dominant takeover scorer.
4. Matchup edge
Texas can:
- Defend multiple positions
- Rotate depth without drop-off
That’s key against a Michigan team that relies on:
- Ball movement
- Secondary scoring
Final prediction:
Texas controls both ends and wins comfortably.
South Carolina -14.5 vs TCU
South Carolina is still the most physically dominant team in the tournament, and this matchup sets up well for them.
Step-by-step analysis:
1. Tournament form
South Carolina:
- Dominated Oklahoma in the Sweet 16 (94-68 win)
- Scored efficiently across all four quarters
TCU also impressed, but needed a strong second-half surge to win.
2. Star power advantage
South Carolina:
- Ta’Niya Latson (28 points last game)
- Multiple scoring options
- Elite depth
TCU:
- Olivia Miles (28 pts, 10 reb, 8 ast)
- Heavy reliance on star guard production
3. Interior dominance
TCU’s biggest strength is rebounding and paint scoring:
- 46 points in the paint vs Virginia
But South Carolina:
- Matches that physically
- Has more size and depth inside
4. Depth and fatigue factor
TCU:
- Played heavy minutes from key players
- Relies heavily on starters
South Carolina:
- Rotates deeper
- Maintains energy late
Final prediction:
South Carolina wears down TCU and pulls away.
Which women's March Madness odds stand out to you this year? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.