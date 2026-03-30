Women's NCAA Tournament: 2 Best Bets for Today's Elite Eight Games

Monday’s Women’s NCAA Tournament Elite Eight features two high-level matchups:

Michigan vs Texas

TCU vs South Carolina

Both games feature elite teams with Final Four implications, and the betting market reflects that with double-digit spreads and clear favorites. Based on team efficiency, player performance, and tournament form, here are the two best bets for today’s Elite Eight games, with deep, data-driven analysis.

Betting odds via FanDuel Sportsbook's women's March Madness odds and may change after this article is published

Women's Elite Eight NCAA Tournament Best Bets for Monday

Texas is the most complete team remaining on this side of the bracket and has a clear edge in both efficiency and matchup structure.

Step-by-step analysis:

1. Tournament dominance

Texas has controlled its path to the Elite Eight:

Dominant Sweet 16 win over Kentucky

Multiple double-digit wins in March

They are winning with:

Defense

Transition scoring

Depth

Texas has now reached three straight Elite Eights, reinforcing consistency at this stage.

2. Defensive mismatch

Texas thrives defensively:

Forces turnovers

Limits efficient shot attempts

Controls pace

Michigan’s offense, while effective, is more dependent on:

Half-court execution

Secondary scoring bursts

If Texas dictates tempo, Michigan will struggle to keep up.

3. Player edge

Texas features:

Madison Booker (elite scorer and rebounder)

(elite scorer and rebounder) Jordan Lee (~14 PPG, strong two-way guard)

Michigan relies more on balance, but lacks a dominant takeover scorer.

4. Matchup edge

Texas can:

Defend multiple positions

Rotate depth without drop-off

That’s key against a Michigan team that relies on:

Ball movement

Secondary scoring

Final prediction:

Texas controls both ends and wins comfortably.

South Carolina is still the most physically dominant team in the tournament, and this matchup sets up well for them.

Step-by-step analysis:

1. Tournament form

South Carolina:

Dominated Oklahoma in the Sweet 16 (94-68 win)

Scored efficiently across all four quarters

TCU also impressed, but needed a strong second-half surge to win.

2. Star power advantage

South Carolina:

Ta’Niya Latson (28 points last game)

(28 points last game) Multiple scoring options

Elite depth

TCU:

Olivia Miles (28 pts, 10 reb, 8 ast)

(28 pts, 10 reb, 8 ast) Heavy reliance on star guard production

3. Interior dominance

TCU’s biggest strength is rebounding and paint scoring:

46 points in the paint vs Virginia

But South Carolina:

Matches that physically

Has more size and depth inside

4. Depth and fatigue factor

TCU:

Played heavy minutes from key players

Relies heavily on starters

South Carolina:

Rotates deeper

Maintains energy late

Final prediction:

South Carolina wears down TCU and pulls away.

Which women's March Madness odds stand out to you this year? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.