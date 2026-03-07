Miami (FL) vs Louisville College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 7

The Miami Hurricanes (24-6, 13-4 ACC) will host the Louisville Cardinals (21-9, 10-7 ACC) after winning three home games in a row.

Miami (FL) vs. Louisville Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 7, 2026

Saturday, March 7, 2026 Game time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: Coral Gables, Florida

Coral Gables, Florida Arena: Watsco Center

Miami (FL) vs. Louisville Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Miami (FL) win (65%)

Take a look at the betting insights and trends below before placing a bet on Saturday's Miami (FL)-Louisville spread (Miami (FL) -1.5) or total (157.5 points).

Miami (FL) vs. Louisville: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Miami (FL) has covered 17 times in 30 chances against the spread this season.

Louisville is 15-15-0 ATS this season.

Miami (FL) covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point favorite or more 52.4% of the time. That's more often than Louisville covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more (never covered this season).

The Hurricanes have done a better job covering the spread in road games (8-2-0) than they have in home games (8-9-0).

The Cardinals have been better against the spread at home (10-7-0) than away (2-8-0) this year.

Against the spread, in conference games, Miami (FL) is 9-8-0 this season.

Louisville is 6-11-0 against the spread in ACC action this season.

Miami (FL) vs. Louisville: Moneyline Betting Stats

Miami (FL) has come away with 15 wins in the 17 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

This season, the Hurricanes have been victorious 15 times in 17 chances when named as a favorite of at least -137 or shorter on the moneyline.

Louisville has been the underdog on the moneyline a total of three times this season, and it has lost each of those games.

The Cardinals have played as a moneyline underdog of +114 or longer in only two games this season, which they lost both.

Miami (FL) has an implied victory probability of 57.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Miami (FL) vs. Louisville Head-to-Head Comparison

Miami (FL) is outscoring opponents by 12.5 points per game with a +375 scoring differential overall. It puts up 82.5 points per game (48th in college basketball) and allows 70 per contest (72nd in college basketball).

Malik Reneau is 52nd in the country with a team-high 19.1 points per game.

Louisville's +413 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 85.7 points per game (18th in college basketball) while allowing 71.9 per outing (124th in college basketball).

Ryan Conwell's team-leading 18.5 points per game rank him 72nd in the country.

The Hurricanes average 34.8 rebounds per game (54th in college basketball) while conceding 26.8 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 8.0 boards per game.

Ernest Udeh Jr. averages 9.4 rebounds per game (ranking 21st in college basketball) to lead the Hurricanes.

The Cardinals are 18th in college basketball at 37 rebounds per game. That's 6.6 more than the 30.4 their opponents average.

Sananda Fru is 240th in the nation with 6.3 rebounds per game, leading the Cardinals.

Miami (FL) averages 105.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (36th in college basketball), and allows 89.3 points per 100 possessions (48th in college basketball).

The Cardinals rank 22nd in college basketball averaging 106.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 50th, allowing 89.4 points per 100 possessions.

