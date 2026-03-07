East Tennessee State vs Citadel College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for SoCon Tournament

The No. 1 seed East Tennessee State Buccaneers (21-10, 13-5 SoCon) face off against the No. 9 seed Citadel Bulldogs (11-21, 7-11 SoCon) in the SoCon tournament Saturday at Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville, starting at 12 p.m. ET. Both teams will look to get one step closer to earning an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament.

East Tennessee State vs. Citadel Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 7, 2026

Saturday, March 7, 2026 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Asheville, North Carolina

Asheville, North Carolina Arena: Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville

East Tennessee State vs. Citadel Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: East Tennessee State win (92.1%)

Before you bet on Saturday's East Tennessee State-Citadel spread (East Tennessee State -15.5) or total (139.5 points), read the betting trends and insights below.

East Tennessee State vs. Citadel: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

East Tennessee State has compiled a 14-15-0 record against the spread this season.

Citadel has compiled a 14-15-0 record against the spread this year.

East Tennessee State covers the spread when it is a 15.5-point favorite or more 66.7% of the time. That's more often than Citadel covers as an underdog of 15.5 or more (37.5%).

Against the spread, the Buccaneers have performed better at home, covering eight times in 15 home games, and six times in 14 road games.

Against the spread, the Bulldogs have performed better at home (6-6-0) than away (7-8-0).

Against the spread, in conference action, East Tennessee State is 8-10-0 this year.

Citadel has 11 wins against the spread in 19 SoCon games this season.

East Tennessee State vs. Citadel: Moneyline Betting Stats

East Tennessee State has been the moneyline favorite in 24 games this season and has come away with the win 17 times (70.8%) in those contests.

The Buccaneers have been a -2083 moneyline favorite on three occasions this season and won every game.

Citadel has won 25.9% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (7-20).

The Bulldogs have played in seven games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +1000 or longer without winning.

East Tennessee State has an implied victory probability of 95.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

East Tennessee State vs. Citadel Head-to-Head Comparison

East Tennessee State has a +288 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.3 points per game. It is putting up 78.2 points per game to rank 123rd in college basketball and is giving up 68.9 per outing to rank 56th in college basketball.

Brian Taylor II's 14.5 points per game lead East Tennessee State and rank 342nd in college basketball.

Citadel is being outscored by 7.1 points per game, with a -229 scoring differential overall. It puts up 70.2 points per game (306th in college basketball), and gives up 77.3 per contest (273rd in college basketball).

Braxton Williams' 14.5 points per game leads Citadel and ranks 342nd in college basketball.

The Buccaneers win the rebound battle by 2.3 boards on average. They collect 31.3 rebounds per game, which ranks 226th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 29 per outing.

Blake Barkley's 5.8 rebounds per game lead the Buccaneers and rank 328th in college basketball play.

The Bulldogs record 29.3 rebounds per game (311th in college basketball) while allowing 32 per outing to opponents. They are outrebounded by 2.7 boards per game.

Sola Adebisi's 5.8 rebounds per game lead the Bulldogs and rank 328th in college basketball.

East Tennessee State's 103.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 53rd in college basketball, and the 91.6 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 86th in college basketball.

The Bulldogs rank 260th in college basketball with 94.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 351st defensively with 103.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

