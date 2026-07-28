WNBA Picks Today: 3 WNBA Predictions, Best Bets & Player Props for Tuesday, July 28, 2026

WNBA Best Bets at a Glance

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's slate?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Best Bets and Predictions Today

Toronto Tempo vs. Minnesota Lynx

Kayla McBride has been one of the WNBA's hottest scorers entering the second half of the season. She has netted 20 or more points in eight consecutive games, averaging well above her season scoring average during that stretch. Even with Napheesa Collier returning to the lineup, McBride continued her streak by scoring 20 points in Minnesota's first game with Collier back, reinforcing that she remains a focal point of the Lynx offense.

Toronto has struggled defensively during its recent slide, while Minnesota leads the league in scoring. As long as McBride continues to receive her usual shot volume, she's well positioned to extend her 20-point streak.

Indiana Fever vs. Seattle Storm

Indiana enters the second half of the season with momentum after winning three straight games before the All-Star break. The Fever have already beaten Seattle twice this season, including a 110-107 win on July 17, and have looked like one of the league's hottest teams over the past month.

Seattle, meanwhile, has struggled to string together wins and enters Tuesday on a six-game losing streak. With Indiana playing confidently on both ends of the floor and already proving it can beat the Storm this season, I like the Fever to win by multiple possessions.

New York Liberty vs. Los Angeles Sparks

New York returns from the All-Star break looking to build on back-to-back wins as it begins an important stretch in the playoff race. After an inconsistent first half, the Liberty have emphasized turning the page and carrying momentum into the final weeks of the season.

Los Angeles enters Tuesday on a five-game losing streak and will once again be without leading scorer Kelsey Plum, who remains sidelined with a lower leg injury. The Sparks have struggled to replace her production, going 2-8 over their last 10 games without Plum in the lineup.

If New York continues the form it showed before the All-Star break, it should have a good chance to create enough separation to cover this number.

WNBA Betting -- Frequently Asked Questions

What does the point spread mean in WNBA betting?

The point spread is a margin set by oddsmakers to level the playing field between two unevenly matched teams. For example, if the Dallas Wings are listed at -7.5, they need to win by 8 or more points for a bet on them to cash. Conversely, a bet on their opponent at +7.5 wins if that team loses by 7 or fewer points — or wins outright.

What is the moneyline?

The moneyline is a straight-up bet on which team wins the game, with no spread involved. Favorites carry a negative number (e.g., -200, meaning you must risk $200 to win $100), while underdogs carry a positive number (e.g., +170, meaning a $100 bet returns $170 profit).

How does the over/under (game total) work?

Oddsmakers set a projected combined score for the game, and bettors wager on whether the actual total will go over or under that number. For instance, if the total is set at 154.5 points, an over bet wins if both teams combine for 155 or more points. WNBA totals can swing based on pace of play, rest situations, and injuries, so it's worth tracking those factors before placing a total bet.

What are WNBA player props?

Player props are bets tied to an individual player's statistical performance rather than the game's outcome. Common prop bet markets include points scored, assists, rebounds, three-pointers made, and combinations of those stats.

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Which bets stand out to you for tonight's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest WNBA betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.