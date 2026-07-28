Reds vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 28

Odds updated as of 3:12 p.m.

The Cincinnati Reds versus the Cleveland Guardians is on the MLB schedule for Tuesday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Reds vs Guardians Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (49-55) vs. Cleveland Guardians (54-53)

Date: Tuesday, July 28, 2026

Tuesday, July 28, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: Reds.TV and CleGuardians.TV

Reds vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CIN: (-162) | CLE: (+136)

CIN: (-162) | CLE: (+136) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+120) | CLE: +1.5 (-144)

CIN: -1.5 (+120) | CLE: +1.5 (-144) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Reds vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: TBA (Reds) vs Gavin Williams (Guardians) - 10-5, 0.00 ERA

Williams (10-5) will get the nod for the Guardians. As of this writing, there's been no pitching decision announced by the Reds. The Guardians have gone 10-10-0 ATS in Williams' 20 starts with a set spread. The Guardians are 3-2 in Williams' five starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Reds vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Guardians win (51.5%)

Reds vs Guardians Moneyline

The Reds vs Guardians moneyline has Cincinnati as a -162 favorite, while Cleveland is a +136 underdog on the road.

Reds vs Guardians Spread

The Guardians are +1.5 on the spread (-144 to cover), and Cincinnati is +120 to cover the runline.

Reds vs Guardians Over/Under

The over/under for the Reds versus Guardians game on July 28 has been set at 9, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Bet on Cincinnati Reds vs. Cleveland Guardians on FanDuel today!

Reds vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Reds have been victorious in 16, or 51.6%, of the 31 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Cincinnati has been victorious four times in six chances when named as a favorite of at least -162 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Reds have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 55 of 102 chances this season.

The Reds have an against the spread mark of 56-46-0 in 102 games with a line this season.

The Guardians have gone 24-23 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 51.1% of those games).

Cleveland is 6-4 (winning 60% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +136 or longer.

The Guardians have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 101 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 48 of those games (48-53-0).

The Guardians have a 49-52-0 record ATS this season (covering 48.5% of the time).

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart leads Cincinnati in slugging percentage (.470) thanks to 44 extra-base hits. He has a .253 batting average and an on-base percentage of .329.

Among all qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 78th, his on-base percentage ranks 78th, and he is 38th in slugging.

Stewart hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .294 with a home run and six RBIs.

Elly De La Cruz leads the Reds in OBP (.354) and total hits (94) this season. He's batting .278 while slugging .506.

He is 35th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging among qualified hitters.

De La Cruz brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with two home runs, four walks and two RBIs.

JJ Bleday is batting .234 with a .469 slugging percentage and 44 RBI this year.

Nathaniel Lowe has 12 home runs, 33 RBI and a batting average of .256 this season.

Lowe enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .304 with two home runs and six RBIs.

Guardians Player Leaders

Chase DeLauter has put up a team-best OBP (.352), and paces the Guardians in hits (94). He's batting .282 and slugging.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 25th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 43rd and he is 57th in slugging.

Brayan Rocchio leads his team with a .398 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .268 with an on-base percentage of .328.

He is 51st in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage and 102nd in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Jose Ramirez is batting .236 with 18 doubles, 10 home runs and 43 walks.

Steven Kwan is hitting .248 with 13 doubles, two triples, a home run and 51 walks.

Reds vs Guardians Head to Head

5/17/2026: 10-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

10-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/16/2026: 7-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

7-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/15/2026: 7-6 CIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-6 CIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/11/2025: 11-2 CLE (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

11-2 CLE (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/10/2025: 1-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

1-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/9/2025: 7-4 CIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

7-4 CIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/18/2025: 3-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/17/2025: 4-1 CIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-1 CIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/16/2025: 5-4 CIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-4 CIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/25/2024: 5-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

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