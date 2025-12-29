Wizards vs. Suns Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 29

Wizards vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Monday, December 29, 2025

Monday, December 29, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C. Coverage: AZFamily, Suns+, and MNMT2

The Phoenix Suns (18-13) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (7-23) on Monday, December 29, 2025 at Capital One Arena as big, 10.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 7 p.m. ET on AZFamily, Suns+, and MNMT2. The matchup has an over/under of 233.5 points.

Wizards vs. Suns Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Suns -10.5 233.5 -405 +320

Wizards vs. Suns Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Suns win (75%)

Wizards vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Suns have covered the spread 20 times this season (20-9-2).

In the Wizards' 30 games this year, they have 12 wins against the spread.

This season, 14 of the Suns' games have gone over the point total out of 30 chances.

The Wizards have eclipsed the over/under 56.7% of the time this season (17 of 30 games with a set point total).

Phoenix has done a better job covering the spread at home (10-4-1) than it has in road tilts (10-5-1).

When playing at home, the Suns exceed the total 33.3% of the time (five of 15 games). They hit the over more often in away games, eclipsing the total in 56.2% of games (nine of 16).

Washington's winning percentage against the spread at home is .429 (6-8-0). Away, it is .375 (6-10-0).

In terms of the over/under, Wizards games have finished over 10 of 14 times at home (71.4%), and seven of 16 away (43.8%).

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker is averaging 25.4 points, 4.2 boards and 6.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Collin Gillespie averages 13.5 points, 4 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

Dillon Brooks' numbers on the season are 21.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 45.9% from the floor and 33.3% from downtown, with an average of 2.4 made treys.

Royce O'Neale's numbers on the season are 10.3 points, 5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest, shooting 42.9% from the field and 42% from downtown, with an average of 2.9 made 3-pointers.

Jordan Goodwin averages 8.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists, shooting 40.7% from the floor and 33.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 made treys per contest.

Wizards Leaders

Per game, CJ McCollum gets the Wizards 18.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Wizards are getting 18.2 points, 8.3 boards and 2.9 assists per game from Alex Sarr.

Bub Carrington averages 9.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists. He is making 40.2% of his shots from the field and 43.4% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per game.

Marvin Bagley III's numbers on the season are 10.2 points, 5.6 boards and 1.6 assists per contest. He is sinking 63.3% of his shots from the floor.

The Wizards receive 5.4 points per game from Justin Champagnie, plus 5.3 boards and 0.9 assists.

