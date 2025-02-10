Wizards vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 10

Wizards vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Monday, February 10, 2025

Monday, February 10, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C. Coverage: MNMT and FDSSW

The Washington Wizards (9-43) host the San Antonio Spurs (22-28) after losing nine straight home games. The Spurs are heavy favorites by 11.5 points in the contest, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, February 10, 2025. The over/under is 234.5 in the matchup.

Wizards vs. Spurs Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Spurs -11.5 234.5 -649 +480

Wizards vs. Spurs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Spurs win (66.1%)

Wizards vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Spurs have compiled a 24-26-0 record against the spread this season.

The Wizards have played 52 games, with 21 wins against the spread.

This season, Spurs games have hit the over 28 times out of 52 chances.

Wizards games this season have gone over the total in 27 of 52 opportunities (51.9%).

When playing at home, San Antonio sports a worse record against the spread (12-14-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (12-12-0).

When playing at home, the Spurs exceed the over/under 53.8% of the time (14 of 26 games). They hit the over more consistently in away games, exceeding the total in 58.3% of games (14 of 24).

Washington has performed better against the spread at home (11-16-0) than away (10-14-1) this season.

Wizards games have finished above the over/under less often at home (14 times out of 27) than on the road (13 of 25) this season.

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama's numbers on the season are 24.3 points, 10.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest, shooting 47.4% from the field and 35% from downtown, with an average of 3.1 made treys.

De'Aaron Fox averages 24.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.3 assists.

Chris Paul averages 9.3 points, 4 boards and 8.1 assists.

Stephon Castle is averaging 12.7 points, 3.6 assists and 2.8 boards.

Harrison Barnes is averaging 11.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Wizards Leaders

Jordan Poole averages 20.8 points, 3.1 boards and 4.9 assists. He is also draining 41.9% of his shots from the field and 37.7% from 3-point range, with 3.5 triples per contest (seventh in NBA).

Bilal Coulibaly's numbers on the season are 12.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. He is making 42.1% of his shots from the field and 28% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 treys.

Bub Carrington averages 8.9 points, 3.9 boards and 3.9 assists. He is making 40.4% of his shots from the field and 35.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 treys per contest.

Corey Kispert's numbers on the season are 11.5 points, 3.1 boards and 1.7 assists per contest. He is making 44.9% of his shots from the field and 35.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 treys.

Per game, Kyshawn George provides the Wizards 7.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks.

