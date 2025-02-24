Wizards vs. Nets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 24

Wizards vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Monday, February 24, 2025

Monday, February 24, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C. Coverage: MNMT and YES

The Brooklyn Nets (21-35) visit the Washington Wizards (9-47) after winning three straight road games. The Nets are favored by only 3 points in the contest, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, February 24, 2025. The matchup's point total is set at 213.

Wizards vs. Nets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nets -3 213 -156 +132

Wizards vs. Nets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nets win (64.2%)

Wizards vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Nets have covered the spread in a matchup 28 times this season (28-25-3).

In the Wizards' 56 games this year, they have 24 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Nets have hit the over 23 times this season.

Wizards games this year have hit the over on 29 of 56 set point totals (51.8%).

Brooklyn has done a better job covering the spread in road games (19-9-1) than it has at home (9-16-2).

When it comes to over/unders, the Nets hit the over less consistently at home, as they've exceeded the total nine times in 27 opportunities this season (33.3%). In road games, they have hit the over 14 times in 29 opportunities (48.3%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Washington has a better winning percentage at home (.467, 14-16-0 record) than on the road (.385, 10-15-1).

Wizards games have gone above the over/under 53.3% of the time at home (16 of 30), and 50% of the time away (13 of 26).

Nets Leaders

Nic Claxton averages 10.2 points, 7.6 boards and 2 assists, shooting 54.5% from the field.

Cameron Johnson is averaging 19.1 points, 4.1 boards and 2.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

D'Angelo Russell averages 12.9 points, 2.8 boards and 5.1 assists, shooting 40.2% from the floor and 32.7% from downtown, with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Keon Johnson's numbers on the season are 10 points, 3.6 boards and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 37.5% from the field and 28.7% from downtown, with an average of 1.4 made treys.

Jalen Wilson is averaging 9.3 points, 3.5 boards and 1.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Wizards Leaders

Jordan Poole's numbers on the season are 20.9 points, 3.2 boards and 4.9 assists per game. He is also sinking 41.5% of his shots from the field and 36.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.4 triples (eighth in league).

Bilal Coulibaly's numbers on the season are 12.3 points, 5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. He is sinking 41.6% of his shots from the field and 27.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.1 triples.

The Wizards get 9.1 points per game from Bub Carrington, plus 4 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

Per game, Corey Kispert provides the Wizards 11.8 points, 3 rebounds and 1.6 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Kyshawn George's numbers on the season are 8 points, 4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He is draining 35.5% of his shots from the field and 31.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 treys.

