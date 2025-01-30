Wizards vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 30

Wizards vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Thursday, January 30, 2025

Thursday, January 30, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C. Coverage: SportsNet LA and MNMT

The Washington Wizards (6-40) are 7.5-point underdogs as they look to end a six-game home losing streak when they take on the Los Angeles Lakers (26-19) on Thursday, January 30, 2025 at Capital One Arena. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on SportsNet LA and MNMT. The matchup has an over/under of 224 points.

Wizards vs. Lakers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -7.5 224 -295 +240

Wizards vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lakers win (71.7%)

Wizards vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Lakers have put together a record of 22-21-2 against the spread this season.

The Wizards have 17 wins against the spread in 46 games this season.

This season, Lakers games have hit the over 21 times out of 46 chances.

The Wizards have eclipsed the over/under 50% of the time this year (23 of 46 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Los Angeles has fared better when playing at home, covering 13 times in 22 home games, and nine times in 23 road games.

Looking at point totals, the Lakers hit the over less often when playing at home, as they've eclipsed the total 10 times in 22 opportunities this season (45.5%). In road games, they have hit the over 11 times in 23 opportunities (47.8%).

Washington has performed better against the spread at home (10-14-0) than away (7-14-1) this season.

Looking at the over/under, Wizards games have gone over 50% of the time this season, both at home (12 of 24) and on the road (11 of 22).

Lakers Leaders

LeBron James' numbers on the season are 23.8 points, 7.6 boards and 9 assists per contest, shooting 51.3% from the floor and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 made 3-pointers.

Austin Reaves' numbers on the season are 18.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists per contest, shooting 44.6% from the field and 36.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 made 3-pointers.

Rui Hachimura is averaging 12.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Dalton Knecht averages 9.5 points, 3.2 boards and 0.9 assists, shooting 46.4% from the floor and 36.1% from downtown, with 1.6 made treys per game.

Max Christie is averaging 8.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

Wizards Leaders

Jordan Poole is averaging 20.7 points, 3 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Wizards.

Jonas Valanciunas' numbers on the season are 11.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He is draining 56% of his shots from the floor.

Bilal Coulibaly averages 12.3 points, 5 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He is making 41.7% of his shots from the field and 26.5% from 3-point range, with 1 triples per contest.

The Wizards get 11.5 points per game from Alex Sarr, plus 6.6 boards and 2.2 assists.

The Wizards are getting 8.8 points, 4.1 boards and 3.8 assists per game from Bub Carrington.

