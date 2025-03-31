Wizards vs. Heat Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 31

Wizards vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Monday, March 31, 2025

Monday, March 31, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C. Coverage: MNMT and FDSSUN

The Miami Heat (33-41) are favored (-8.5) to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (16-58) at 7 p.m. ET on Monday, March 31, 2025 at Capital One Arena. The matchup airs on MNMT and FDSSUN. The matchup has an over/under set at 221.5 points.

Wizards vs. Heat Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Heat -8.5 221.5 -330 +265

Wizards vs. Heat Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Heat win (72.6%)

Wizards vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Heat are 34-37-3 against the spread this season.

The Wizards are 30-43-1 against the spread this season.

Heat games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 38 times this season.

Wizards games this year have hit the over on 40 of 74 set point totals (54.1%).

Miami has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 20 times in 37 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered 14 times in 37 opportunities in road games.

When it comes to point totals, the Heat hit the over more consistently at home, as they've exceeded the total 22 times in 37 opportunities this season (59.5%). On the road, they have hit the over 16 times in 37 opportunities (43.2%).

Against the spread, Washington has an identical winning percentage (.405) at home (15-22-0 record) and on the road (15-21-1).

In 2024-25, a higher percentage of the Wizards' games have finished above the over/under at home (56.8%, 21 of 37) than away (51.4%, 19 of 37).

Heat Leaders

Tyler Herro averages 23.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.6 assists, shooting 47% from the floor and 37.5% from downtown, with 3.4 made 3-pointers per contest (seventh in league).

Bam Adebayo averages 17.5 points, 9.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists, shooting 48.4% from the field.

Kel'el Ware is averaging 9.1 points, 7.1 boards and 0.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Terry Rozier's numbers on the season are 11 points, 3.7 boards and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 39.5% from the field and 29.9% from downtown, with an average of 1.5 made treys.

Davion Mitchell's numbers on the season are 7.5 points, 2.1 boards and 4.7 assists per contest, shooting 46.2% from the field and 39.8% from downtown, with an average of 1.1 made treys.

Wizards Leaders

Per game, Jordan Poole provides the Wizards 20.3 points, 3 boards and 4.5 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Alex Sarr's numbers on the season are 13.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He is draining 40% of his shots from the floor and 32.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.6 triples.

The Wizards get 9.1 points per game from Bub Carrington, plus 4 boards and 4.1 assists.

Kyshawn George's numbers on the season are 8.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. He is sinking 36.8% of his shots from the field and 32.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.7 treys.

Justin Champagnie's numbers on the season are 7.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. He is making 49.5% of his shots from the floor and 37.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.1 triples.

