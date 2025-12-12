Wizards vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 12

Wizards vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Friday, December 12, 2025

Friday, December 12, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C. Coverage: MNMT and FDSOH

The Washington Wizards (3-19) will try to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (14-11) on Friday, December 12, 2025 at Capital One Arena as heavy, 15-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 7 p.m. ET on MNMT and FDSOH. The point total is set at 242.5 for the matchup.

Wizards vs. Cavaliers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -15 242.5 -1099 +700

Wizards vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cavaliers win (80.4%)

Wizards vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers are 9-16-0 against the spread this season.

The Wizards have six wins against the spread in 22 games this season.

Cavaliers games have gone over the total 11 times out of 22 chances this season.

Wizards games this season have eclipsed the over/under 14 times in 22 opportunities (63.6%).

Cleveland has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered five times in 15 games at home, and it has covered four times in 10 games when playing on the road.

When it comes to point totals, the Cavaliers hit the over less consistently at home, as they've gone over the total four times in 15 opportunities this season (26.7%). In away games, they have hit the over seven times in 10 opportunities (70%).

This season, Washington is 2-8-0 at home against the spread (.200 winning percentage). On the road, it is 4-8-0 ATS (.333).

Wizards games have finished above the over/under more frequently at home (eight times out of 10) than away (six of 12) this year.

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell averages 30.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists, shooting 50.2% from the floor and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with 4 made treys per game (first in NBA).

Evan Mobley averages 18.9 points, 9.1 boards and 4 assists, shooting 50% from the floor and 35.3% from downtown, with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.

De'Andre Hunter is averaging 16 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Jaylon Tyson is averaging 13 points, 5.4 boards and 1.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Lonzo Ball averages 5.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists, shooting 29.2% from the floor and 26.6% from downtown, with 1.4 made treys per contest.

Wizards Leaders

Per game, CJ McCollum gives the Wizards 18.6 points, 3 boards and 3.4 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Per game, Kyshawn George provides the Wizards 15.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks.

The Wizards receive 7 points per game from Carlton Carrington, plus 3.4 boards and 4.2 assists.

Per game, Marvin Bagley III gets the Wizards 8.5 points, 4.8 boards and 1.3 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocks.

The Wizards are getting 9.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Cam Whitmore.

