Wizards vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 9

Wizards vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Thursday, April 9, 2026

Thursday, April 9, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C. Coverage: CHSN and MNMT

The Washington Wizards (17-62) are underdogs (by 6 points) to stop a 10-game home losing streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (30-49) on Thursday, April 9, 2026 at 7 p.m. ET. The point total is 247.5 in the matchup.

Wizards vs. Bulls Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bulls -6 247.5 -250 +205

Wizards vs. Bulls Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bulls win (59.2%)

Wizards vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Bulls have compiled a 37-41-1 record against the spread this season.

The Wizards have 33 wins against the spread in 79 games this year.

Bulls games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 38 times this season.

Wizards games this season have eclipsed the over/under 55.7% of the time (44 out of 79 games with a set point total).

Chicago has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 20 times in 40 opportunities at home, and it has covered 17 times in 39 opportunities on the road.

In terms of over/unders, the Bulls hit the over less often at home, as they've eclipsed the total 16 times in 40 opportunities this season (40%). On the road, they have hit the over 22 times in 39 opportunities (56.4%).

Washington's winning percentage against the spread at home is .462 (18-21-0). On the road, it is .375 (15-25-0).

Wizards games have gone above the over/under 53.8% of the time at home (21 of 39), and 57.5% of the time away (23 of 40).

Bulls Leaders

Tre Jones is averaging 13.8 points, 5.5 assists and 3.1 rebounds.

Collin Sexton averages 15.3 points, 2.3 boards and 3.3 assists, shooting 48.3% from the floor and 40.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Isaac Okoro averages 9.3 points, 2.7 boards and 1.6 assists.

Patrick Williams is averaging 6.8 points, 2.9 boards and 1.4 assists.

Guerschon Yabusele is averaging 5.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Wizards Leaders

Bub Carrington averages 10.3 points for the Wizards, plus 3.4 boards and 4.6 assists.

Alex Sarr averages 16.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He is also sinking 48.2% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 1 treys per contest.

The Wizards get 11.5 points per game from Bilal Coulibaly, plus 4.3 boards and 2.5 assists.

The Wizards are receiving 8.6 points, 5.5 boards and 1.2 assists per game from Justin Champagnie.

Per game, Will Riley provides the Wizards 10.1 points, 2.7 boards and 1.9 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks.

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