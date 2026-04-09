Knicks vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 9

Knicks vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Thursday, April 9, 2026

Thursday, April 9, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: Amazon Prime Video and MSG

The New York Knicks (51-28) will attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Boston Celtics (54-25) at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 9, 2026 as 5-point favorites. The Celtics have won four games in a row. The over/under is set at 216.5 for the matchup.

Knicks vs. Celtics Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -5 216.5 -188 +158

Knicks vs. Celtics Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Knicks win (56.4%)

Knicks vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Knicks have covered the spread in a game 39 times this season (39-39-1).

Against the spread, the Celtics are 47-31-1 this year.

This season, 36 of the Knicks' games have gone over the point total.

The Celtics have hit the over 35.4% of the time this season (28 of 79 games with a set point total).

New York has done a better job covering the spread in home games (24-13-0) than it has in road tilts (15-26-1).

The Knicks have exceeded the total more often at home, hitting the over in 18 of 37 home matchups (48.6%). On the road, they have hit the over in 18 of 42 games (42.9%).

This season, Boston is 21-18-0 at home against the spread (.538 winning percentage). Away, it is 26-13-1 ATS (.650).

Looking at the over/under, Celtics games have finished over 14 of 39 times at home (35.9%), and 14 of 40 on the road (35%).

Knicks Leaders

Jalen Brunson averages 26 points, 3.4 boards and 6.8 assists, shooting 46.4% from the floor and 37% from downtown, with 2.7 made treys per game.

Karl-Anthony Towns' numbers on the season are 20.1 points, 11.9 rebounds and 3 assists per contest, shooting 49.9% from the floor and 37% from downtown, with an average of 1.5 made treys.

Mikal Bridges' numbers on the season are 14.7 points, 3.9 boards and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 48.8% from the floor and 36.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 made 3-pointers.

OG Anunoby is averaging 17 points, 5.3 boards and 2.2 assists.

Josh Hart averages 11.9 points, 7.5 boards and 4.9 assists, shooting 50.6% from the field and 40.6% from downtown, with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Celtics Leaders

Jaylen Brown's numbers on the season are 28.8 points, 7 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest. He is also draining 47.6% of his shots from the field and 34.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 triples.

The Celtics receive 16.7 points per game from Derrick White, plus 4.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists.

Per game, Payton Pritchard gives the Celtics 16.9 points, 4 boards and 5.1 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks.

The Celtics are getting 15.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game from Nikola Vucevic.

Neemias Queta's numbers on the season are 10.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He is sinking 65.1% of his shots from the floor (third in NBA).

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